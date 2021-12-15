Fidelity Investments review: A reputable option for just about any type of investor

Latina businesswoman working in her office. She is sitting by the desk using laptop and talking on the phone with client.

Fidelity is a household name in the investing world for beginner and advanced investors alike. In fact, it's likely you've come across a Fidelity study or two while perusing your normal business news, especially on retirement: The broker provides a popular benchmark for how much you need to retire, but its well known for a quite a few reasons. Fidelity Investments offers financial advice, retirement plans, wealth management, trading and brokerage services. Users can take advantage of commission-free trading on many types of securities, zero expense ratio index funds, low margin rates, tax-advantaged IRA accounts, managed portfolios, extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers. Below, Select reviews Fidelity Investments' offerings to give you the details on the investment options, features and fees so you can decide if it's right for your needs.

Fidelity Investments review

Investment options

Features

Fees

Minimum deposit and balance requirements vary depending on the Fidelity account you select. While there is no minimum required to open a Fidelity Go account, your account balance must be at least $10 in order for Fidelity to get to work investing your money. The robo-advisor is free for balances under $10,000 (after, $3 per month for balances between $10,000 and $49,999; 0.35% for balances over $50,000). The hybrid robo service, Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice, requires a $25,000 minimum balance to get started. There is also a 0.50% annual advisory fee, which Fidelity estimates the total cost to come out to $10.42 per month for a $25,000 balance. Zero-commission trades can be made with stocks, ETFs, options and some mutual funds. There are no transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds, but keep in mind that some of Fidelity's mutual funds may require reaching specific funding thresholds. There is a $0.65 per options contract fee. Additional fees and minimums may apply for other securities.

Bottom line

Fidelity Investments is an all-around winner for offering almost anything an investor would need. The brokerage especially appeals to us for its abundant educational tools and resources that provide insights and analysis that can help investors' trading strategies. Fidelity's index funds with zero expense ratios are also a nice perk for newbies who are looking for an easy, low-risk and affordable way to invest in the market. Those who get overwhelmed by investing options may want to start first with a simple, straightforward robo-advisor such as Betterment. The Betterment Portfolio is made up of low-cost, diversified ETFs, which is key to managing risk when you invest in the market. Plus, Betterment charges no minimums and a low annual account fee. Read our full Betterment review. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

