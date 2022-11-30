Looking for a new credit card but not sure what to get? Use this tool to find the best one for you

When it comes to finding the right credit card, you'll want to consider a variety of factors. For instance, what types of credit cards can you get given your credit score? What do you like using rewards for — travel or cash-back? Are you willing to pay an annual fee?

With so many different types of credit cards on the market, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. For that reason, Select has launched a credit card marketplace.

The marketplace is designed to help you find the best credit card based on your lifestyle. With Select's marketplace, people can search for cards based on credit score requirements, types of credit cards and card issuers. It's free to browse and doesn't require entering any personal information.

Your credit score plays a big part in what type of credit card you can qualify for — most rewards credit cards require cardholders to have at least a good FICO score (or a 670 and above). The credit card marketplace allows people to filter for cards based on their credit scores, so consumers can see what cards they're eligible for even if they have less than stellar credit. Just remember that credit card issuers look at factors beyond your credit score, such as income and the length of your credit history, so a certain credit score will not guarantee your approval for a card.

The credit card marketplace also allows you to search for credit cards based on your lifestyle and financial needs. If you want a card that earns you miles and points so you can take that destination trip to Bali, Select has you covered: you can filter for travel cards or cards with no foreign transaction fees in the marketplace. Or if you need a 0% APR card to make gift purchases for the holiday season, you can filter for that too. The marketplace also has card options for students.

Whatever your needs are —whether it's a no-annual fee card, a cash-back card, a business card — the marketplace has options for you.

And of course, if you want to search for cards offered by certain credit card issuers, you can do so through the marketplace. For instance, if you aren't eligible for any more Chase credit cards because of its 5/24 rule, you can filter your search to only show American Express or Capital One cards.

Regardless of what type of credit card you're looking for, the credit card marketplace can help you narrow down your search to find the right card for your needs, and it's just a click away.