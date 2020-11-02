Here are 9 fitness, streaming and other premium memberships you can get for free with select credit cards

Free memberships are a less talked-about perk of having a credit card. Yet they pack a strong punch when it comes to the value they bring. Several card issuers, including Chase and Amex, provide their cardholders with a variety of complimentary memberships that you can take advantage of. These offers make it easy to test out the service for free, often for longer periods of time than a normal 7- or 30-day free trial. Each offer varies in terms of eligibility and length of time, but the ones we include below come with up to a year of membership at no charge. After the promotional period ends, you may even receive a discount in subsequent months. So before you sign up for a new service, check if your card issuer offers a money-saving discount to offset the cost. We did the digging for you and found nine services that give new enrollees a complimentary or discounted membership when set your credit card as the default payment method. Don't miss these current offers.

Free memberships with credit cards

Peloton

If you want to hop on the Peloton trend, you'll be interested to know that Chase and Peloton recently partnered to provide select cardholders with up to $120 in statement credits to offset the cost of Peloton membership through December 31, 2021. Through your new Peloton membership, you can gain access to thousands of live and on-demand classes. Here’s who’s eligible and the amount of the credit: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card : Up to $60

Up to $60 Chase Sapphire Reserve® : Up to $120

Up to $120 J.P. Morgan Reserve®: Up to $120 To get in on this offer, enroll at Onepeloton.com/ChaseSapphire. Statement credits will automatically be applied each month to your credit card account to offset the monthly membership fee, which costs $12.99 (digital) or $39 (all-access), plus taxes. Once you use all of the statement credit, you’ll incur the full cost of membership.

obé fitness

Calm

If you’re looking for some relaxation — whether it’s soothing music while you work or meditations to help you sleep — Amex has you covered with a complimentary year of Calm Premium, plus half off the following year upon automatic renewal. Once the complimentary year ends, you’ll receive half off membership for one year, which currently costs $69.99 annually. This offer is available to eligible U.S. card members through December 31, 2020. Simply sign up for Calm Premium at calm.com/americanexpress.

Pinna

Busy parents that want to keep their kids occupied without looking at electronics can benefit from Amex’s 90-day free trial to Pinna’s monthly or annual membership. Pinna is a screen-free, ad-free audio streaming service that provides podcasts, audiobooks and music that’s geared toward kids 3 to 12. Trials are only available to new Pinna subscribers. After your first 90 days, you’ll be charged $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, depending on your plan. This offer is eligible to all U.S. Amex card members through December 31, 2020. Simply redeem this offer here.

Blinkist

Eligible U.S Amex card members can receive a one-year free trial of Blinkist Premium membership, which provides key insights into best-selling non-fiction books through 15-minute audio and text summaries. That’s good news if non-fiction books are your bread and butter or if you’ve been meaning to dive into non-fiction books, but don’t have the time. While trials are only available to new subscribers, existing Blinkist Premium subscribers are eligible to redeem a credit for a complimentary audiobook from Blinkist. You can activate this offer here through February 28, 2021. After the free trial ends, you'll be charged $99.99 for the annual plan.

Uber Eats Pass

If you're a fan of ordering takeout with Uber Eats, Amex recently expanded its partnership to offer select U.S. consumer cardmembers a complimentary Uber Eats Pass membership for up to 12 months. Eats Pass is a monthly subscription service through Uber Eats that provides unlimited $0 delivery fees and 5% off restaurant orders over $15. Plus you can receive $0 delivery fees on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets. Eligible card members include the American Express® Green Card, American Express® Gold Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express. You must enroll by adding your eligible Amex card to the Uber Wallet and claiming the offer by December 31, 2021. Once the 12-month promotion ends, you'll incur a $9.99 monthly fee.

DashPass

Early in 2020, Chase announced a partnership with DoorDash that provides eligible cardholders with at least three months of DashPass at no charge. DashPass lets you save money on costly delivery fees through free delivery and lower service fees when you place an order that's $12 or more at participating restaurants. Both Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cardholders receive complimentary DashPass membership for a minimum of one year. Chase Freedom® (closed to new applicants), Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Slate® Credit Card (not currently in market) members receive a complimentary three months, then a 50% discount for the next nine months. To activate the DashPass benefit, add your eligible Chase credit card as the default payment option in the DoorDash app or online by December 31, 2021. Once the promotion ends, you’ll be charged the monthly membership fee, currently $9.99.

Lyft

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can benefit from a complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership, which includes 15% off car rides, relaxed cancellations, priority airport pickups and more. Activate this offer by adding your Chase Sapphire Reserve card as the primary payment method within the Lyft app and enrolling in the offer by March 31, 2022. Once the promotional period ends, you’ll incur the standard monthly fee, currently $19.99.

Priority Pass Select

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.