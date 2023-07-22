I spent $6,600 during my first year of owning a home — here's what I learned about how expenses add up

When I bought a townhouse in Cincinnati, Ohio in July 2022, I was thrilled by its possibilities. While the home covered all the basics you would want (four walls, a roof, etc.), I wanted to spruce it up a bit. I made plans to redo the tub/shower combination in the townhouse's one full bathroom that hadn't been touched since the 80s. I started saving for a kitchen renovation — the cabinetry was badly stained inside from decades of use and had several coats of paint outside. I pulled paint samples to swap the current black and blue palette throughout the house and bought supplies to get a fresh white hue on the walls. My partner moved in and we were thrilled about starting a new adventure together — he was looking for new work and taking on home projects while searching. I had relatively few worries and was more than happy. Then, I logged onto work one day at the end of August and got laid off. We'd been living in the home for a little more than a month. In an instant, making a home was no longer a priority. Keeping the house was. I paid the September mortgage from my emergency fund — I'd been fortunate enough to build up several months' worth of mortgage payments in a high-yield savings account. Despite all this, we still managed to spend over $6,600 in the first year of owning this home — not including the mortgage, homeowners insurance, and utility expenses. This past year has taught me a lot about the costs of owning a home. Even when you're not trying to spend money on a home, it's easy to do, and you sometimes don't have a choice.

We spent about $2,940 on move-in expenses pre-layoff

My partner and I spent very little to move our things into the house. For the cost of a few tanks of gas in my dad's pickup truck, we were able to get most of our things moved. We didn't use movers — my family nearby helped a lot in the process. Between the two of us, we already had many of the necessities we needed to turn a house into a livable home. I had a bed, couch and a TV, and he brought a dining table and chairs. I spent $600 to add a piece to the modular sofa, making it big enough for two. One of the bigger expenses was a new washer and dryer set for $1,200 since the previous owners took the old set. We moved these things in and started to settle in. We spent about $200 on kitchen supplies and organizational tools, installing a hanging pot rack and buying some extra shelving for the kitchen. I put some money into getting my office together — I spend a lot of time there since I was working from home. I bought a new desk for about $200. Over the two months, $740 bought me new bookshelves and a new desk chair since my previous hand-me-down was falling apart.

We cut back during fall and winter but still spent $930

Post-layoff, we drastically cut back on buying new things for the home. While we tried to keep expenses down as much as possible, my partner's new job (and my freelance work) allowed us to make some strategic purchases that made our home a little more comfortable. I bought a set of two sturdy deck chairs on sale for $120, a $100 TV stand, and $60 on accessories for the fireplace, including a log holder for the wood-burning fireplace. This last purchase helped lower our heating bill, since we were able to warm our home with wood from my parents' yard. We also scavenged a sideboard for our dining area at a local thrift store ($75). In January, I was thrilled to start a full-time position. After the bills were paid with my first paycheck (and some nudges from my partner to do something about the mounds of clothes piled on our bedroom furniture), I caved and bought a dresser, a nightstand and a few other organizational supplies for about $575.

Springtime thawed our finances — but we learned just how pricey owning a home can be

With both of us back to work, we started to enjoy a little more financial freedom in the spring. We bought a new bedframe we'd been eyeing for $400, and replaced some lightbulbs around the house, including the five recessed lights in the kitchen for about $100. We created a reading area with a chair we bought at a thrift store for $40 and a $30 bookcase. We spent $200 buying shelving to start organizing the basement a little bit more. At our first HOA meeting in May, we realized that we hadn't been paying our fees through the mortgage payment's escrow account as I'd (somewhat stupidly) thought we were. Luckily, we're in a small HOA, and they were very understanding and didn't charge us a late fee. We owed just about $2,500 by June for 11 months of fees at $225 per month. That also raised our month-to-month costs, which we needed to adjust our budget for. Additionally, our HOA fee will increase to $300 in January. By the time we got caught up with the HOA fees in July, the group decided on a special assessment of a few thousand dollars to replace the exterior siding. So, we're working on rebuilding some savings to cover that expense by the end of August.

I’m approaching homeownership entirely differently from now on

By the end of the summer, we hope to do some of the things we wanted to do from the start, and we're starting to budget to finally put a fresh coat of paint on the walls. The dishwasher started acting up and might have to be replaced soon, so I'm working towards saving $500 for that expense. To say that the experience changed my perspective on homeownership would be an understatement. I've been humbled by the experience, and I have a healthy fear of the responsibility of homeownership. That said, there are a few things I'll do differently from now on. Recognize that homeownership costs don't end with your mortgage I knew in theory all the ways that owning a home was expensive well before I made the down payment and signed the paperwork. The average homeowner spends about $6,300 on their home each year, according to real estate company Clever. But learning the expenses of homeownership in practice was an entirely different thing. Pair that with the reality that anything can happen at any time, and my entire perspective has changed. Bills and mortgage payments don't care if you're unemployed. Things still break and you still have to fix them, though we were lucky there were no major problems in the several months we didn't have much income. When you own a home, there's no opportunity to break a lease and there's no landlord to foot the bill when that refrigerator or heater goes on the fritz. It's a huge financial commitment and is why you need to approach buying a home with a serious plan for how you'll pay for all of your expected expenses —plus the ones you never imagined. I’ll always have an emergency fund when possible After this, I will never go without an emergency fund. Though I'm in the process of rebuilding the one I drained while unemployed, I'd stress to anyone, but especially homeowners, just how important it is to have cash on hand to cover situations you haven't even considered possible. Everyone has their own comfort level when it comes to the amount of extra cash they keep on hand. But if buying a home would take every penny in your savings account, keep renting. Before you buy a home, make sure that you have a comfortable emergency fund. Anything can — and will — happen. Having an emergency fund is the one thing that can stand between you and financial ruin — it did for me. I'll save more aggressively for the next emergency fund and am aiming for six months' worth of expenses in the account (experts suggest somewhere between three and six months). I keep mine in Betterment's Cash Reserve account to keep it growing with a higher-than-normal interest rate during the (hopefully long) stretches when I don't need it, and I like the service's easy-to-use mobile app. I'd also suggest SoFi's Checking and Savings account, one of CNBC Select's top picks for its generous welcome bonus.

Betterment Cash Reserve Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.50% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Unlimited withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Betterment checking account Terms apply.

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.40% APY on savings and Vaults balances and .50% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee SoFi members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no-fee Overdraft Coverage (covers up to $50; purchases exceeding this amount are declined)

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account

Offer ATM card? Yes, along with SoFi checking account Terms apply.

Looking back on this time in our lives, this whole situation could have been worse. My partner and I made it through one of the hardest things a couple can go through. Much about the house itself is still the same. It's still livable. It's still got the same less-than-ideal bathroom, and the stains still greet me behind the peeling painted doors in the kitchen when I make us dinner. The things that I thought would be important to me have become small problems I'm happy to overlook. The home is still ours, and that's more than enough for me.

Bottom line

I don’t regret buying my home. I still feel lucky despite the unforeseeable circumstances I faced in my first few months of owning it. Having an emergency fund kept a bad situation from being worse, and I’ll never go without one, or underestimate the true cost of owning a home. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.