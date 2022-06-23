Here's how I shaved five years off my mortgage and saved thousands with one simple strategy

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

The idea of paying off a home mortgage can seem like a point so far in the future that it may never exist, especially with many mortgages stretching over the course of 30 years. While some financial professionals say you shouldn't rush into paying off your home and instead prioritize other financial goals, there are still a few steps you can take to drastically reduce the length and cost of your mortgage. When I bought my first home in January 2022, I made it my goal to pay it off within a shorter timeframe than 30 years — and the only real way to do that was to put more money into it. Shortly after buying my home, I found out I could make biweekly payments toward my mortgage rather than just paying it once a month. By making this small adjustment I was able to shorten my 30-year mortgage repayment term to one of roughly 25 years — this will allow me to save more than $40,000 in interest along the way. Here's how making bi-weekly mortgage payments, along with a few other strategies, can help you pay off your home quicker.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

How biweekly mortgage payments can save you money

By making biweekly mortgage payments, you'll be making a payment towards your mortgage every two weeks instead of once a month. But how does doing that save you money? With a traditional repayment plan, you'd pay once a month, meaning you'd make a total of 12 payments over the course of one year. With a biweekly repayment plan, you'd pay every two weeks, meaning you'll end up making 26 payments over the 52 weeks in a year. By paying your mortgage on a biweekly schedule, you end up putting a bit more cash towards your mortgage over the course of a year than if you paid on a monthly basis. Paying every two weeks slightly speeds up the repayment process and lessens the ability for interest to accrue. So in the end, you'll not only end up saving tens of thousands of dollars in interest over the life of your loan, but also shorten the amount of time it would take to pay off your home in full. For example, lets say you have a $400,000, 30-year mortgage with a 4% interest rate. By paying monthly, you'll pay $1,910 per month or $22,920 over one year. With a biweekly plan, you'll pay $955 every two weeks, which totals $24,826 throughout the year. Here's the difference in total interest you'll pay on that $400,000 mortgage, depending on your repayment schedule. With monthly payments, you'll pay $287,478.03 in interest over the entire 30 years. However if you switch to biweekly payments, you'll pay $242,371.40 in interest and will shorten your repayment period to just 26 years. Your net savings would be $43,809.11 and four years off the mortgage if you paid on biweekly. To get started with this type of repayment plan, talk to your lender about enrolling in biweekly payments. Note that some lenders do charge borrowers to do this, so make sure you ask about any associated fees and weigh those against the potential savings. You'll also want to check with your mortgage lender to see if they charge any prepayment fees or penalties.

Other ways to pay down your mortgage faster

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan Terms apply.

SoFi Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, jumbo loans, HELOCs

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% Terms apply.

For example, if you aggressively paid down your home within the first few years of a 30-year mortgage, you may be able to refinance into a 10- or 15-year mortgage with a lower monthly payment and interest rate, or even eliminate any private mortgage insurance, or PMI, costs you may have as a result of paying less than 20% as a down payment.

Pro tip for paying down your mortgage quickly If you've been paying more than the monthly minimum payment for a few years, it might be worth looking into mortgage recasting, which essentially spreads the remaining balance out over the remaining term of your loan, giving you more payment flexibility. My loan servicer charges $300 to do this, so be sure to run the numbers to see if doing this would be worth it.

Bottom line

While buying a home can be a great investment, at the end of the day, having a mortgage to pay is still a debt that you owe. If you're eager to be debt-free, using one of the strategies above can help you get there even faster. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.