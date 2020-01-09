Skip Navigation
logo
CNBC.COM
How to get a credit card
The best credit cards of 2020
Find the right credit card for you
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

You've got three days to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve before the annual fee jumps to $550

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® annual fee is increasing to $550 starting this Sunday, January 12, 2020. Prospective applicants have until end of day on January 11, 2020 to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card at a $450 annual fee.

If you've been thinking about opening this card for a while, now is the best time since you can save $100 on the annual fee and still take advantage of the new perks offered.

Chase added Lyft and DoorDash perks that are valued at up to $559. Here's the break down:

  • $239 for a complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership, which includes 15% off car rides, relaxed cancellations, priority airport pickups, up to three free 30-minute bike and scooter rides per month and more. Plus earn 10X points on Lyft rides, through March 2022
  • $120 statement credit for DoorDash ($60 in 2020 and $60 in 2021)
  • up to $200 for a free DashPass membership, depending on when you activate, which provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more

Cardholders continue to receive:

  • 3X points on travel and dining purchases worldwide
  • 50% more value on points redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
  • $300 annual travel credit to cover eligible expenses at airlines, hotels, car rental agencies and more
  • $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck
  • Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, with access to over 1,000 VIP lounges in more than 500 cities worldwide
  • Visa Infinite perks, such as hard-to-find primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, lost luggage reimbursement and more

The card continues to offer a generous welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Learn More

  • Rewards

    3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $450

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    18.49% to 25.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

  • Terms apply.

Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

If you're not willing to pay $450 or $550, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card with a $95 annual fee. (Compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card.)

Chase Sapphire Preferred®

Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

On Chase's secure site

Latest: Chase Sapphire Reserve increases annual fee to $550—is the card still worth the cost?

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.