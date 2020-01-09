You've got three days to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve before the annual fee jumps to $550

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® annual fee is increasing to $550 starting this Sunday, January 12, 2020. Prospective applicants have until end of day on January 11, 2020 to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card at a $450 annual fee.

If you've been thinking about opening this card for a while, now is the best time since you can save $100 on the annual fee and still take advantage of the new perks offered.

Chase added Lyft and DoorDash perks that are valued at up to $559. Here's the break down:

$239 for a complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership, which includes 15% off car rides, relaxed cancellations, priority airport pickups, up to three free 30-minute bike and scooter rides per month and more. Plus earn 10X points on Lyft rides, through March 2022

$120 statement credit for DoorDash ($60 in 2020 and $60 in 2021)

up to $200 for a free DashPass membership, depending on when you activate, which provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more

Cardholders continue to receive:

3X points on travel and dining purchases worldwide

50% more value on points redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards

$300 annual travel credit to cover eligible expenses at airlines, hotels, car rental agencies and more

$100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership, with access to over 1,000 VIP lounges in more than 500 cities worldwide

Visa Infinite perks, such as hard-to-find primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, lost luggage reimbursement and more

The card continues to offer a generous welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.