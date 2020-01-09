You've got three days to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve before the annual fee jumps to $550

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® annual fee is increasing to $550 starting this Sunday, January 12, 2020. Prospective applicants have until end of day on January 11, 2020 to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card at a $450 annual fee.
If you've been thinking about opening this card for a while, now is the best time since you can save $100 on the annual fee and still take advantage of the new perks offered.
Chase added Lyft and DoorDash perks that are valued at up to $559. Here's the break down:
Cardholders continue to receive:
The card continues to offer a generous welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
If you're not willing to pay $450 or $550, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card with a $95 annual fee. (Compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card.)
2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
