How to check the status of your tax refund

If you're waiting for your tax return to arrive, either through direct deposit to your bank or as a paper check, don't file a second tax return or call the IRS (per a statement on the agency's website). Instead, use one of two tools available through the IRS website and/or its mobile app to check the status of your return.

The IRS phone lines can be very busy during the spring season and there's still a lot of work to do to modernize the agency .

IRS2Go is the official mobile app of the IRS, which you can use to check your refund status, make a payment, find free tax preparation assistance, sign up for helpful tax tips and more. The app is available in Spanish and English, and you can download it from Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.

You can also use the "Where's My Refund" tool on the IRS website. To check your refund status, you will need your social security number or ITIN, your filing status and the exact refund amount you are expecting.

The IRS updates the tool's refund status daily, usually overnight, so check back in routinely for the most up-to-date information.

If it's been more than 21 days since you e-filed your federal tax return, you should call the agency directly.

If you haven't filed your taxes for the 2023 tax year yet, consider going with a tax prep software that offers expert tax assistance. Speaking with a tax-prep expert may help ensure that your return is accurate, which can help facilitate a timely return.

