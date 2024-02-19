Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Taxes

How to check the status of your tax refund

Still awaiting your 2023 tax refund? Here's where you can find out where your check is.

thumbnail
Megan DeMatteo
Share

The IRS phone lines can be very busy during the spring season and there's still a lot of work to do to modernize the agency.

If you're waiting for your tax return to arrive, either through direct deposit to your bank or as a paper check, don't file a second tax return or call the IRS (per a statement on the agency's website). Instead, use one of two tools available through the IRS website and/or its mobile app to check the status of your return.

How to check when you will receive your tax return

IRS2Go is the official mobile app of the IRS, which you can use to check your refund status, make a payment, find free tax preparation assistance, sign up for helpful tax tips and more. The app is available in Spanish and English, and you can download it from Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.

You can also use the "Where's My Refund" tool on the IRS website. To check your refund status, you will need your social security number or ITIN, your filing status and the exact refund amount you are expecting.

The IRS updates the tool's refund status daily, usually overnight, so check back in routinely for the most up-to-date information.

If it's been more than 21 days since you e-filed your federal tax return, you should call the agency directly.

If you haven't filed your taxes for the 2023 tax year yet, consider going with a tax prep software that offers expert tax assistance. Speaking with a tax-prep expert may help ensure that your return is accurate, which can help facilitate a timely return.

Here are CNBC Select's top picks for best tax filing software:

FAQs

Both IRS2Go and the "Where's My Refund" tool are official tools of the IRS used to check the status of your tax return.

According to the IRS, some refunds take longer than others due to reasons like the time it is received, whether you file electronically, if corrections are needed, if additional claims need to be filed and more.

The IRS says it completes nine out of ten refunds within 21 days, but you can begin tracking the status of your refund within 24 hours of e-filing.

The IRS says that, in general, it recommends you keep your tax returns for at least three years.

Bottom line

Tax refunds are generally processed within three weeks. The IRS offers two official tools to help users check the status of their tax refund, IRS2Go and the "Where's My Refund" tool.

