How to file a pet insurance claim and get reimbursed for veterinarian bills

Pet insurance can help with the cost, but you typically need to pay the bill in full and then file a claim to get reimbursed. If you have a pet insurance policy, here's what may and may not be included and what you need to do to get repaid by your insurer.

What pet insurance does and doesn't cover

Like traditional health care companies, pet insurance companies don't cover everything — especially preexisting conditions. In addition, most policies have a waiting period that can last anywhere from 14 to 30 days, during which your pet is not covered. You may be able to get your pet covered for an illness they had in the past but fully recovered from. What's considered a "curable pre-condition, however varies greatly among providers. Any carrier should review your pet's records in advance to help you understand what is and is not covered. There are quite a few things that standard pet insurance policies usually don't cover. Pregnancy and birth-related costs

Congenital and hereditary disorders

Pre-existing bilateral conditions (like hip dysplasia or cataracts)

Regular wellness (like vaccinations and flea treatments).

Elective procedures (like spaying)

Non-medical services (like grooming and boarding)

Funeral or memorial expenses Pet insurance policies typically do cover the following for covered conditions: Accidents

Illnesses

Hospitalization costs

Specialists

Diagnostic testing

Surgeries

Medication Spot, CNBC Select's top choice for pet insurance, includes coverage for microchipping, acupuncture and alternative therapies. Its preventative care plan includes spaying and neutering and dental cleaning.

Spot Pet Insurance

Policy highlights Spot Pet Insurance offers accident and illness and accident-only coverage for cats and dogs. It has a variety of choices of reimbursement rates, annual limits (including an unlimited policy), and deductibles to cater your coverage to your needs and budget. The option to cover preventative care procedures and exams (including a dental cleaning and wellness exam) for an extra fee is available.

App available Yes

Standout features There are no upper age limits for new enrollments to Spot and plans include coverage for microchipping. Spot also offers access to a 24/7 veterinary helpline to address questions about wellness and health concerns.

Embrace also offers coverage for alternative therapies, as well as for behavioral therapy and prescription medications.

Embrace Pet Insurance

Policy highlights A variety of maximum annual limits, reimbursement choices and deductibles allow you to tailor coverage to your needs and budget. A two-day waiting period for accident policies can also help get your pet covered sooner, though illnesses have a 14-day waiting period.

App available Yes

Standout features Embrace offers the option of unlimited annual coverage limits. It also offers coverage for non-invasive treatments, like chiropractic care, hydrotherapy and acupuncture.

How to get reimbursed for veterinarian bills

Pay for treatment You'll probably need to cover the full cost of your bill at the time of service. Most pet insurance companies need to review your claim before reimbursing, so get an itemized invoice from the veterinarian. Request reimbursement Submit a completed claim form to the pet insurance company via its website, app, mail, email or fax, along with a copy of the itemized invoice, relevant medical records and any other required documentation. Make sure you've updated your mailing address and bank account information so you can be properly reimbursed by mail or direct deposit. Check the status of your claim It can take at least 10 to 15 days for a claim to be processed, though some insurers can take up to 30 days. You can frequently track the process on the company's website. If your claim is approved, you'll receive a payment according to your reimbursement level — typically between 70% and 90% of the total bill, minus any deductibles and/or annual limits.

Pet insurance companies that pay directly

Some pet insurance companies will pay the veterinarian for you at the time of service, saving you the hassle of submitting for reimbursement. You'll need to make arrangements ahead of time and typically sign a release and other forms.



Healthy Paws offers direct payments for situations where you can't pay your vet after treatment. You'll need to request it before your pet is treated, and direct payment is only available during business hours.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance

Policy highlights Healthy Paws offers accident and illness coverage with unlimited maximum payouts. It offers three options for deductibles and reimbursement options.

App available Yes

Standout features While Healthy Paws has one plan, it covers things that would be extras at other insurers, including things like prescription medication, alternative treatments, and hereditary conditions.

Pets Best also has an option to pay bills directly. It doesn't have an age limit for coverage and offers optional wellness plans that cover routine care. For humans with multiple pets, a 5% discount is available.

Pets Best Pet Insurance

Policy highlights Available in all 50 states, Pets Best is a standout for its affordable rates. While wellness policies are available, Pet's Best focuses on accident-only policies and accident and illness policies.

App available Yes

Standout features Pet's Best offers coverage to cats and dogs as young as 7 weeks old, and has no maximum age limit. An option to pay your vet directly is available.

Bottom line

Pet insurance can save you a lot of money, but you typically need to pay for care upfront. Make sure you know what is covered and hold onto invoices, medical records and other documents to get reimbursed promptly.

