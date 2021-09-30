Hulu is raising its prices — here's how you can save on your streaming services

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Hulu's prices are going up as of Oct. 1, 2021 — but thankfully, not by much. The least expensive plan (with ads) will be $6.99, up $1 from $5.99 per month. The ad-free plan is $12.99, up $1 from $11.99 per month. And if you want the yearly ad-free plan, you'll now pay $69.99 per year, up from $59.99. While none of these changes are drastic, streaming services continue to get more expensive as more and more Americans cut the cord. According to a J.D. Power survey, the average American family now has between four and five different streaming services, with an average collective bill of $55 per month as of June 2021. This is up from $38 in April 2020. While $55 per month may not be a disaster for your budget, there are several ways to trim that bill, without giving up your favorite binge-worthy shows. Here are four ways to save money on your streaming services.

Here's how you can save money on streaming services

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is another excellent cash-back card. With this card, you can earn 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores, plus 1% on all other eligible purchases. When you sign-up for the card, you can earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. The card doesn't have an annual fee.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card If you prefer to earn points for travel, the U.S. Bank Altitude Connect card is a great choice. You can earn 4X points per dollar spent on travel and at gas stations, 2X points per dollar spent at grocery stores, grocery delivery, dining and streaming services and 1X point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. In addition, the card comes with a $30 credit for annual streaming service purchases such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Spotify® and more. When you sign up for the card, you can earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first 120 days. Those points are worth up to $500 in gift cards, travel and other redemptions. The card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards Earn 4X points on travel and at gas stations; 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, dining and streaming services; 1X point on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening ($500 value)

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95*

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 23.99% (variable)*

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good *See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Bottom line

It's not surprising Hulu raised its prices as consumers continue to cut the cord from their traditional cable or satellite providers. Americans are consuming more content than ever, and they love being able to watch on their own schedule. But with any new technology, comes rising costs. And the more you can reduce these costs and find simple ways to save, the more cash you can direct toward achieving your financial goals.

