Earn up to 140,000 bonus points with these IHG credit card offers

https://www.cnbc.com/select/earn-140000-bonus-points-free-night-ihg-premier-card/ Chase recently released new welcome bonuses for its three IHG co-branded travel rewards credit cards, offering bonus points to help consumers save on their fall travels. These cards are ideal for those who enjoy staying at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group (which includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels among many others) and provide valuable perks like free night awards and automatic elite status. Here, Select details the new welcome bonuses being offered for the IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card, IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card and the IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card and how you can redeem IHG One Rewards points for free hotel stays and other travel experiences.

IHG credit card welcome bonuses

IHG offers two personal credit cards and one business credit card. Here are details about the cards and their new offers: IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn up to 26 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, gas stations, and restaurants, 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The updated welcome bonus for the IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card offers new card members the opportunity to earn 140,000 IHG One Rewards points after spending $3,000 within the first three months of card membership. With many travel rewards experts valuing IHG® points at one-half cent per point (.005) the welcome bonus is worth about $700. Even with the $99 annual fee, you'll get good value from the welcome bonus alone. Along with the welcome bonus, the IHG Rewards Premier Card offers several valuable spending categories to help you earn even more IHG One Rewards points. The card also offers a bunch of benefits for cardholders who regularly visit IHG properties, including: Complimentary IHG Platinum Elite status

An anniversary reward night redemption to use at a property worth up to 40,000 points

The opportunity to redeem IHG points for three nights and get your fourth night free

A statement credit of up to $100 every four years to put toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS membership

Up to $50 worth of United TravelBank Cash each year once you register your card with your United MileagePlus loyalty program account

The chance to earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points once you spend $20,000 in a calendar year — you'll also qualify for Diamond Elite status until the end of the following year after spending $40,000 in a calendar year

20% off when you buy more IHG One Rewards points through the website

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance, as well as purchase protection through Chase

No foreign transaction fees for using your card abroad The IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card is considered to be the highest level of IHG's travel rewards cards and is meant for people who actively use the included Platinum Elite status benefits, such as complimentary Wi-Fi, free room upgrades (based on availability), early check-in and a free welcome amenity. Since the card carries a modest $99 annual fee, it could be justified even for those who only stay in IHG hotels and resorts once or twice a year. The anniversary reward night alone can be easily redeemed for a stay worth over $100, and if you wanted to stay at a property that costs 50,000 points per night, you can always supplement the certificate with an additional 10,000 points. IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn up to 17 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on monthly bills, gas stations, and restaurants, 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card is IHG's entry-level card geared more toward occasional travelers. As you get started with this card, you can earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening With this card, you'll earn points as you spend on the card and have access to the following perks: Automatic IHG Silver Elite status

Pathway to elite status - Cardmembers can earn IHG Gold Elite status after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

10,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

World Mastercard benefits

Travel insurance coverage

DashPass membership for DoorDash orders. Activate by March 31, 2024

No foreign transaction fees The card has no annual fee. IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Up to 26X total points per dollar spent on stays at IHG Hotels & Resorts, 5X points per dollar spent on travel and at gas stations, restaurants and dining, social media and search engine advertising and at office supply stores, 3X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus You can earn up to 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card offers very similar benefits compared to the personal Premier card. First, once you're approved for the card, you can earn up to 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening. The card comes with several benefits, including: Cardmembers earn a reward night certificate on their account anniversary date each year.

Automatic IHG® Rewards Platinum Elite status, with the potential to earn Diamond Elite after spending $40,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Earn 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

$100 credit towards enrolling in either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Up to $50 United® TravelBank Cash each calendar year to use on United Airlines

World Elite Mastercard for Business benefits which include a 24/7 complimentary business assistant and access to Mastercard Priceless experiences After spending $3,000 for the welcome offer, you'll have at least 149,000 IHG points, since you'll earn at least 3X points per dollar spent. And with many travel rewards experts valuing IHG points at one-half cent per point (.005), you'll have approximately $750 in rewards to spend on hotel rooms. The card has a modest $99 annual fee.

How to earn and maximize IHG® One Rewards points

IHG has 17 brands and over 6,000 locations around the world, including brands like Holiday Inn, Kimpton and Intercontinental. So whether you enjoy budget or luxury travel, IHG has properties that will fit your needs. There are two main ways to earn IHG One Rewards points: stay in IHG hotels and/or spend on their co-branded credit cards. And if you really enjoy IHG properties, there's nothing restricting you from having more than one of the IHG cards to earn multiple welcome offers. In addition, you may consider signing up for a credit card with transferable rewards to IHG like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. When you earn Chase Ultimate Rewards®, you can transfer them directly to IHG at a 1:1 ratio, plus a number of other airline and hotel partners for added flexibility. This is a great strategy to use in case your rewards balance needs a few thousand more points to lock in a reservation. Keep in mind that the most important part of earning and redeeming IHG points is two-fold: Never spend more money than you should for the sake of earning hotel rewards points — spending $1 just to save a few cents is never an advisable idea and earning points should be done with the money you'd be using anyway — and you should spend the rewards points you've earned like cash. IHG One Rewards points are generally valued at around one-half cent, so as you're booking your next hotel, run the numbers to make sure you're getting a good value for your redemption. Since IHG's rewards program runs on dynamic pricing, hotel award night prices can change regularly, so be sure to lock in a good price when you find one. For example, if you're spending 30,000 points on a room, the cash price should be roughly $150. It isn't a 'requirement' per se, but you should spend your points akin to how you spend money. Lastly, one strategy to maximize your points is to save enough points for a four-night trip. When you use your IHG points to pay for a stay of 3 or more nights, the fourth night is completely free — however, this perk is only available to IHG credit card holders. So if your room costs 30,000 points per night for four nights, your entire stay will only cost 90,000 points, instead of 120,000 points.

Bottom line

