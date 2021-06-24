Time to travel: IHG Hotels giving away stays around the world for a year

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

After 16 long months of a global pandemic and numerous lockdowns, are you ready to get out of the house and finally go on that vacation you've wanted to take but couldn't? IHG Hotels & Resorts is offering one U.S.-based traveler the opportunity to stay at their properties 'rent-free' in locations across the world, for one year, through its new sweepstakes known as the 'Department of Epic'.

The value of the prize is $60,000, and the winner will get to stay at any IHG Property (there are 16 brands) including Intercontinental Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants and the Holiday Inn Express. People can enter the sweepstakes between June 22 and July 20.

In order to enter, you'll need to be on either Instagram or Twitter and make a post about why you're deserving of a grand adventure. When posting, travelers need to 'tell IHG why they need an epic vacation – without telling IHG they need an epic vacation', (a play on the popular TikTok trend) using the hashtag '#IHGTellMeContest' and tagging @ihghotels. Each individual is allowed ten entries in total 一 five each for Instagram and Twitter. The winner will be announced on August 2.

The winner will get a host of different perks beyond free hotel stays. These perks include but are not limited to: complimentary snacks every time you check into a new room, free dining in one of IHG's restaurants once a month, access to a private car at select hotels, the highest level of IHG rewards member status and a personal booking concierge.