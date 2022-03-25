Earn 140,000 bonus points with new IHG business credit card, and elevated bonuses on two others

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Chase released elevated welcome bonuses on two IHG credit cards, along with launching a brand new IHG co-branded business card. The new bonuses are available on two existing cards: the IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card and the IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card. And the new business card in the portfolio is the IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card. Select breaks down the new welcome bonuses on the IHG cards and how you can redeem IHG points for outstanding travel experiences.

IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

The IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is a brand-new business credit card from Chase designed for business owners who want to earn hotel rewards on their purchases. This is the first IHG business credit card offered, and it's packed with benefits and a valuable welcome offer. First, once you're approved for the card, you can earn up to 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening. The card comes several benefits, including: Cardmembers earn a Free Night certificate on their account anniversary date each year.

Automatic IHG® Rewards Platinum Elite status, with potential to earn Diamond Elite after spending $40,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Earn 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

$100 credit towards enrolling in either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Up to $50 United® TravelBank Cash each calendar year to use on United Airlines

World Elite Mastercard for Business benefits which include a 24/7 complimentary business assistant and access to Mastercard Priceless experiences As you spend on the card, you will earn: Up to 26X IHG points per dollar spent on stays at IHG Hotels & Resorts

5X IHG points per dollar spent on travel and at gas stations, restaurants and dining, social media and search engine advertising and at office supply stores

3X IHG points per dollar spent on all other purchases This means after spending $3,000 for the welcome offer, you'll have at least 149,000 IHG points. And with many travel rewards experts valuing IHG points at one-half cent per point (.005), you'll have approximately $750 in rewards to spend on hotel rooms. The card has a modest $99 annual fee.

IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Up to 26X total points per dollar spent on stays at IHG Hotels & Resorts, 5X points per dollar spent on travel and at gas stations, restaurants and dining, social media and search engine advertising and at office supply stores, 3X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus You can earn up to 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card bonus

The IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card offers very similar benefits compared to the business card. Once you're approved for the card, you can earn up to 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening — the same bonus as the business card. The card comes with the following benefits: Cardmembers earn an Anniversary Free Night certificate on their account anniversary date each year

Automatic IHG® Rewards Platinum Elite status, with potential to earn Diamond Elite after spending $40,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year

Earn 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year

Up to $50 United® TravelBank Cash each calendar year – Cardmembers can use TravelBank Cash on United Airlines purchases

Travel insurance

World Elite Mastercard benefits As you spend on the card, you will earn: Up to 26X IHG points per dollar spent on stays at IHG® Hotels & Resorts

5X IHG points per dollar spent on travel

5X IHG points per dollar spent on dining and at gas stations

3X IHG points per dollar spent on all other purchases The update to the card also comes with a small hike in annual fee — from $89 to $99.

IHG® Rewards Premier Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 26 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, gas stations, and restaurants, 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening

Annual fee $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card

The IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card is a slight step-down from the Premier cards, but still offers great value for occasional travelers. As you get started with this card, you can earn 120,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening. With this card, you'll have: Automatic IHG Silver Elite status

Pathway to elite status - Cardmembers can now earn IHG® Rewards Gold Elite status after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

10,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

World Mastercard benefits

Travel insurance coverage

Free DashPass membership for DoorDash orders. Activate by March 31, 2022

No foreign transaction fees As you spend on the card, you will earn: Up to 17X IHG points on stays at IHG® Hotels & Resorts

3X IHG points per dollar spent on utilities, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services

3X IHG points per dollar spent on dining and at gas stations

2X IHG points per dollar spent on all other purchases The card has no annual fee.

IHG® Rewards Traveler Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 17 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on monthly bills, gas stations, and restaurants, 2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

How you can earn and maximize IHG points

IHG has 16 brands and over 6,000 locations around the world, including brands like Holiday Inn and Intercontinental. So whether you enjoy budget or luxury travel, IHG has properties that will fit your needs. There are two main ways to earn IHG points: stay in IHG hotels and/or spend on their co-branded credit cards. And if you really enjoy IHG properties, there's nothing restricting you from having more than one of the IHG cards to earn multiple welcome offers. In addition, you may consider signing up for a credit card with transferable rewards to IHG like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. When you earn Chase Ultimate Rewards®, you can transfer them directly to IHG at a 1:1 ratio, plus a number of other airline and hotel partners for added flexibility. This is a great strategy to use in case your rewards balance needs a few thousand more points to lock in a reservation. However, as you're planning your travels, it's important to keep in mind your IHG rewards have value to them. Many travel rewards experts online value each IHG point at one-half cent. So if you're spending 30,000 points on a room, the cash price should be roughly $150. It isn't a 'requirement' per se, but you should spend your points akin to how you spend money. Lastly, one strategy to maximize your points is to save enough points for a four-night trip. When you use your IHG points to pay for an entire four-night stay, the fourth night is completely free — however this perk is only available to IHG credit card holders. So if your room costs 30,000 points per night for four nights, your entire stay will only cost 90,000 points, instead of 120,000 points.

Bottom line

The new IHG business credit card, as well as the elevated bonuses on its consumer cards are solid hotel credit cards to earn rewards for your next vacation. With modest annual fees, solid benefits and a wide variety of hotel properties you can redeem rewards at — these cards are a great fit for nearly many travelers. However, just be sure you're able to earn these welcome offers responsibly.

