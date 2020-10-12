Is Chase's 'Pay Yourself Back' option really worth it?

Redeeming points for a statement credit is typically one of the worst ways you can redeem your credit card rewards, but that's no longer true for select Chase credit card holders.

Chase recently expanded "Pay Yourself Back" to more account holders, providing an alternative way to redeem points. This can be a great alternative if you were saving points for travel but have since canceled plans.

That's where Pay Yourself Back comes in — the new tool allows you to redeem points for statement credits on eligible purchases, including groceries and dining. You can potentially get 25% to 50% more value, making this option well worth considering.

Here are all the eligible cards:

All cardholders can use Pay Yourself Back to redeem for charitable donations. Meanwhile, Sapphire cardholders can also offset grocery store, dining and home improvement purchases. Ink Business members can also offset select online advertising and shipping expenses. (Learn how Chase classifies purchases for bonus rewards.)

The Pay Yourself Back tool is a smart way to cash out your points for statement credits since you receive more value than usual. Typically, one Chase Ultimate Rewards point is worth a penny when you redeem for a statement credit. But with eligible Pay Yourself Back redemptions, the value increases to 1.25 cents per point or 1.50 cents per point, depending on the card.

Sapphire Preferred, Ink Business and Freedom card holders currently receive 25% more value on redemptions, while Sapphire Reserve cardholders receive 50% more value.

A great way to maximize the use of Pay Yourself Back is to pair it with one of the Chase card's welcome bonuses. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering a massive 80,000-point bonus after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. After you earn the bonus, you can redeem points for 25% more value with Pay Yourself Back. That increases the bonus' value from $800 to $1,000.