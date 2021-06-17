Earn 3 free nights with new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card welcome offer

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase is releasing an updated welcome bonus for new cardholders of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. Starting June 17, you can earn three free nights after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from opening an account. The three nights are redeemable for up to a year after you earn them and each night has an estimated value of 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy™ points — making the bonus worth up to 150,000 total points. More on how to know if you are eligible below. New cardholders also earn 10X total points on up to $2,500 in combined purchases at grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations within the first six months from account opening. As far as rewards go, you can earn up to 17X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Cardholders will also earn 2X points per $1 spent on travel purchases, as well as 2X points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 3 free nights (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, plus earn 10X total points on combined eligible purchases (up to $2,500) in select categories within the first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Those booking summer travel should consider taking advantage of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card's new welcome bonus, which is a step up from the previous one where cardholders earned 100,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. On top of the generous bonus, you can also count on travel perks like baggage delay insurance, lost luggage and trip delay reimbursement, plus no foreign transaction fees when you travel overseas. All these rewards help to offset the card's $95 annual fee.

Don't want to pay for a hotel credit card?

Consider the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card. It offers these same benefits, but lower rewards rates. As of June 17, Chase has updated the bonus offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This is a 20,000-point decrease from its previous offer, but the rewards program hasn't changed. Cardholders earn up to 14X total Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Cardholders will also earn 2X points per $1 spent on travel purchases, as well as 1X point per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels, 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

If you aren't a loyal Marriott customer

For those who don't frequently stay at hotels in the Marriott portfolio, (which includes The Ritz-Carlton and Sheraton hotels), you could benefit more from a general travel rewards credit card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular choice for its rewards program offering 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide and 1X points on all other purchases. The best part? It is currently offering a massive 100,000-point bonus after you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

How to know if you qualify for the Marriott Bonvoy welcome bonuses

Both the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card reportedly fall under Chase's 5/24 rule, which means that you can't be approved for either if you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months. For example, if you've opened two Citi cards and three Amex cards within the past 24 months then you will likely be denied for a new Chase card until your 5/24 score decreases. There really aren't any workarounds to the 5/24 rule, beyond waiting for a new account to be over 24 months old. There are a few more specific restrictions that also apply: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card eligibility requirements If you're a new applicant for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Already have the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card in the last 90 days

Have received a welcome bonus from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 24 months Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card eligibility requirements If you've never had the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card or any Marriott cards before, there's a good chance you'll be eligible for the welcome bonus. The welcome offer isn't available to applicants who: Already have the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card

Have or have had the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy™ Premier Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card in the last 30 days

Have opened the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 90 days

Have received a welcome bonus from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card in the last 24 months

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.