Earn 5 free nights with new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card limited-time offer

Chase is releasing yet another limited-time offer, this time for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. Starting today, October 1, new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card members will earn five free nights after spending $5,000 in the first three months from opening an account.

Five nights are redeemable for up to a year after you earn them and each night has an estimated value of 50,000 Bonvoy points — making the bonus worth up to 250,000 points.

The new welcome bonus delivers substantially more value than the previous one where cardholders could earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

If you're looking to book future travel, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card while it's offering a highly valuable bonus. Beyond a great bonus, this card comes with baggage delay insurance, lost luggage and trip delay reimbursement, and no foreign transaction fees.

While there is a $95 annual fee, you can offset by taking advantage of the rewards and added protections. There's also a no-annual-fee Bonvoy card, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card, which offers those same benefits, but lower rewards rates.