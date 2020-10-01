Skip Navigation
Earn 5 free nights with new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card limited-time offer

Chase released a limited-time offer for eligible new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card holders worth 5 free nights. Here's how to qualify.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase is releasing yet another limited-time offer, this time for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. Starting today, October 1, new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card members will earn five free nights after spending $5,000 in the first three months from opening an account.

Five nights are redeemable for up to a year after you earn them and each night has an estimated value of 50,000 Bonvoy points — making the bonus worth up to 250,000 points.

The new welcome bonus delivers substantially more value than the previous one where cardholders could earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

If you're looking to book future travel, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card while it's offering a highly valuable bonus. Beyond a great bonus, this card comes with baggage delay insurance, lost luggage and trip delay reimbursement, and no foreign transaction fees.

While there is a $95 annual fee, you can offset by taking advantage of the rewards and added protections. There's also a no-annual-fee Bonvoy card, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card, which offers those same benefits, but lower rewards rates.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 6X points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points everywhere else

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 5 free nights after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months from opening an account

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    3X points for every $1 spent at 7,000+ participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains)

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

If you don't stay at hotels in the Marriott portfolio like The Ritz-Carlton or Four Points, you may want to consider an alternative travel credit card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of our top picks and is currently offering a limited-time 80,000-point bonus after you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening. This card also has a $95 annual fee and wide range of travel benefits including those mentioned above and more.

Chase Sapphire Preferred®

Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

