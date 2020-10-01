Earn 5 free nights with new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card limited-time offer

Chase is releasing yet another limited-time offer, this time for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. Starting today, October 1, new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card members will earn five free nights after spending $5,000 in the first three months from opening an account.
Five nights are redeemable for up to a year after you earn them and each night has an estimated value of 50,000 Bonvoy points — making the bonus worth up to 250,000 points.
The new welcome bonus delivers substantially more value than the previous one where cardholders could earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
If you're looking to book future travel, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card while it's offering a highly valuable bonus. Beyond a great bonus, this card comes with baggage delay insurance, lost luggage and trip delay reimbursement, and no foreign transaction fees.
While there is a $95 annual fee, you can offset by taking advantage of the rewards and added protections. There's also a no-annual-fee Bonvoy card, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card, which offers those same benefits, but lower rewards rates.
Earn 6X points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points everywhere else
Earn 5 free nights after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months from opening an account
$95
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
3X points for every $1 spent at 7,000+ participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains)
Earn 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
$0
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
If you don't stay at hotels in the Marriott portfolio like The Ritz-Carlton or Four Points, you may want to consider an alternative travel credit card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of our top picks and is currently offering a limited-time 80,000-point bonus after you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening. This card also has a $95 annual fee and wide range of travel benefits including those mentioned above and more.
5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$95
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Don't miss: