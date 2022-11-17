8 ways to maximize the elevated Chase Ink Card welcome bonuses, worth $900 (or more)

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% - 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% - 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

How to turn Chase "cash back" into transferrable Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 25.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

When you earn rewards with the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, you can transfer those points to one of these cards (similar to transferring money between checking and savings accounts). That will give you the ability to convert those points into airline miles and hotel points — and even allow you to purchase travel through the Chase Travel Portal for a guaranteed value well over $1,000. Let's look at a few ways you can redeem these heightened Ink Business Card bonuses.

Up to $1,350 in value through the Chase Travel Portal

Up to 12 one-way domestic U.S. economy flights

Chase has 14 airline and hotel partners with which you can transfer your points. Among them is British Airways Executive Club. This airline is a strategic Chase transfer partner for anyone with travel goals that include short hops operated by Oneworld alliance partners like American Airlines or Alaska Airlines. If you want to visit your family a couple of states away for the holidays, or if you're someone who likes to migrate south for the winter, British Airways Avios could be a good fit for you. For nonstop domestic coach flights, you'll pay: 7,500 points each way for flight durations of less than 650 miles (i.e. Atlanta to Miami)

9,000 points each way for flight durations between 651 and 1,151 miles (i.e. New York to Orlando) With a 90,000-point Ink bonus, you can get between nine and 12 one-way domestic short-haul flights. One word of caution with these redemptions: Some domestic short-haul fares are extremely cheap. Before transferring your points to British Airways, check the cash price of the ticket. You may spend fewer points by simply booking the ticket through the Chase Travel Portal at a rate of 1.25 to 1.5 cents each.

Luxury Hyatt hotel stay

Photo courtesy of Hyatt

Another popular Chase transfer partner is World of Hyatt. Participating properties cost between 3,500 and 45,000 points per night. That means you could conceivably squeeze up to 25 free nights out of a 90,000-point Ink bonus. The more valuable use is a few nights at a fancy hotel, like the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. Here, you'll pay between 25,000 and 35,000 points per night. The rates exceed $1,000 during ski season, giving you an excellent value for your points. For instance, a three-night stay in early February 2023 costs 90,000 points all in, with no taxes or fees. This same stay would cost a whopping $3,752 in cash. That's a value of 4.1 cents per point — much higher than the 1 to 1.5 cents in value you'd receive from booking via the Chase Travel Portal.

Two round-trip coach flights to Europe

Iberia is the flag carrier of Spain and its Iberia Plus loyalty program offers an incredibly cheap way to get to Europe — just 34,000 points round-trip to Madrid from the following cities: Boston

Chicago

New York (JFK)

Washington, D.C. (IAD) That price is so low that it could be worth flying to one of these cities just to take advantage of the deal. With the 90,000 points you'll earn from these limited-time Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card bonuses, you can book two round-trip flights to Madrid and still have 22,000 points left over. The taxes and fees on these awards can be around $200, but your extra points left over can help to mitigate that fee.

$1,200+ in Southwest flights

Southwest Rapid Rewards is another useful Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner. The airline serves loads of fun destinations around the U.S. (including Hawaii), as well as the Caribbean, Mexico and even Costa Rica. Southwest points are generally worth about 1.4 cents each toward Southwest airfare. That means you should get about $1,200 in airfare from a 90,000-point bonus. The below itinerary from Chicago to Honolulu costs just under 37,000 points round-trip. The same exact flights cost $527 in cash. You should have no trouble getting at least two round-trips from a Chase Ink Card welcome offer.

Photo courtesy of southwest.com

Up to $1,350 in statement credits through Pay Yourself Back

Chase's Pay Yourself back feature allows you to redeem your points and effectively "erase" eligible charges on your credit card bill. You'll get a higher value from your points using this method than when redeeming them for straight cash back. Below are the cards, their respective Pay Yourself Back categories and the value of points you'll get when using this tool: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card — points worth 1.1 cents for Internet, cable, phone services and shipping charges

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card® — points worth 1.25 cents each for Airbnb charges

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card — points worth 1.25 cents each for Internet, cable, phone services and shipping charges

Chase Sapphire Reserve® — points worth 1.5 cents each for Airbnb and dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services) charges. The Ink Business Cash and Unlimited 90,000-point bonus would get you a statement credit for $990 against internet, cable, phone services and shipping charges with those cards, while the bonus would be worth $1,350 if you had the Sapphire Reserve and redeemed your points to cover Airbnb or dining charges.

$900 in cash

If all of this sounds too complicated, you can instead simply redeem your points for cash at a rate of 1 cent each — giving you a $900 bounty for quite literally zero effort. You can request a check or direct deposit into your bank account, or you can choose to receive a statement credit on your card. Then, you can increase the value of your cash by putting it into a high-yield savings account or investing it.

$900 in gift cards

In the event that you prefer gift cards over cash, you can redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for gift cards at a rate of one cent per point. Eligible merchants include: Apple

Bath & Body Works

Chili's

Chipotle

DoorDash

eBay

Gap

Google Play

Kohl's

Xbox Redeeming points for gift cards generally isn't the best option for a couple of reasons: Cash is way more flexible than gift cards — and it doesn't expire. There's nothing a gift card can buy that cash cannot.

When you redeem points for a gift card, you won't earn any points for your spending. A better strategy would be to use your card to buy the gift card you want and then reimburse yourself by redeeming for cash back. One small exception is that you'll occasionally have the opportunity to purchase gift cards with a 10% bonus, giving you a value of 1.1 cents per point.

Bottom line

