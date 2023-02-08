Second jobs, moving in with family, investing: What we can learn from how millennials save for a down payment

Buying a home is undoubtedly one of the biggest expenses we'll make in our lifetime, and a big reason for that is the down payment. A down payment can require paying tens of thousands of dollars upfront (at least), which for many makes it an intimidating barrier to homeownership. In fact, millennials are getting creative when it comes to saving up that small fortune. According to a 2023 Millennial Homebuyer Report by Clever Real Estate's Real Estate Witch, more than one-third of millennials work second jobs or a side hustle to earn more income. That's in addition to making other sacrifices for a down payment, such as setting aside a portion of each paycheck, cutting back on spending and moving in with family. Below, CNBC Select outlines all the ways millennials report saving for a down payment and our takeaways. Plus, we give advice on where to stash your down payment cash and options for making a small down payment.

How millennials are saving for a down payment — and what you can learn

Here's how millennials planning to purchase a home in the next year are gearing up to afford a down payment: 50% report saving a portion of each paycheck

45%...cutting back on non-essential spending

38%...finding an additional source of income

32%...finding a higher-earning job

24%...moving in with family

21%...investing

13%...not paying other bills/going into debt Saving and sacrificing can pay off Automating a portion of every paycheck is a smart way to turn saving money into a consistent habit; you become used to living off of an amount of money that already accounts for setting money aside. Budgeting apps such as Mint or You Need a Budget (YNAB) can help you get a handle on your overall cash flow and how much you should (or can) save every paycheck. Being frugal with your spending while taking on a second job (or hustling for a higher-paying one) will net you more money but at the risk of possible burnout. By the same token, moving in with your family will save you a bundle on rent — but at the potential cost of your independence and comfort. Like so much else with personal finance, putting together enough money for a down payment is largely a matter of how much you're willing and able to dedicate toward the goal. Investing your down payment savings and neglecting your bills can backfire Growing your down payment savings by investing may seem like a good idea since annual returns can be much higher than you would earn in a bank account. But those returns aren't guaranteed, especially since the average amount of time Americans spend saving for a 20% down payment (less than five years) makes those investments vulnerable to market volatility. Soon-to-be homeowners should avoid investing their down payment money unless homeownership is a far-off goal in the distant future. Another mistake is saving up for a down payment at the expense of forgoing paying your bills. This is especially damaging when that debt has high interest (i.e. credit card debt) and balloons quickly. Not to mention, missing bill payments will tank your credit score — a number essential to securing a good mortgage.

Where to stash your cash for a future down payment

Money earmarked for a big investment such as a house is best kept in an accessible savings account offering above-average interest and protection through FDIC insurance. Now is actually the perfect time to save for a down payment. Thanks to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, savings accounts earn much more now compared to the last couple of years. At the time of writing, some high-yield savings accounts offer an APY of 4% and higher. That's over 12 times the national average. With a high-yield account, you can continue adding cash to bolster your savings.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

UFB Best Savings Learn More UFB Best Savings is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.21% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Bask Bank Interest Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee $5 per transaction

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply.

Keep in mind that the APY on a savings account is variable, meaning it can change at any moment. Those who have a significant sum already saved and are looking to grow it can lock in today's higher rates with a CD. For example, Ally Bank currently offers a High Yield CD with a fixed 4.25% APY on term lengths of 12 months, 18 months, three years or five years. Just be sure you don't need the cash before your CD term is up, otherwise you'll pay a penalty fee for withdrawing your funds early. Since interest rates fluctuate often these days, budding homeowners may want to also consider an alternative type of CD known as a bump-up CD. Normally, CD savers would be locked into a fixed interest rate, but a bump-up CD allows them to ask the bank for a higher rate if the bank ends up offering one during the saver's term (which is likely to happen if the Fed keeps raising rates). Step-up CDs work in a similar way, the only caveat being that the bank automatically opts the account holder into the higher rate.

Options for making a small down payment

Though a 20% down payment has long been a rule of thumb, you don't have to save that much. Luckily, if you need to make a small down payment, you have options. In fact, some mortgage lenders actually allow down payments as low as 3%. For example, the DreaMaker℠ loan from Chase Bank lets homebuyers put down just 3% of the home's price, as does the HomeReady loan from Ally Bank. Making a 3% down payment for a home that costs $600,000 means you'd need to pay $18,000; a 20% down payment for the same house, on the other hand, would run you $120,000. Just keep in mind that putting down less than 20% often comes with additional monthly payments in the form of private mortgage insurance or a mortgage insurance premium.

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan Terms apply.

Ally Bank Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan Terms apply.

Bottom line

Millennials are making moves — and sacrifices — to ensure their homeownership dreams actually come true. Whether or not you plan on buying a house in the near future, it's never too early to start saving for a down payment. Take advantage while rates are high and open a high-yield savings account or CD. And if you're eager to buy a house but don't yet have enough saved to put down 20%, look into mortgage lenders that allow small down payments. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

