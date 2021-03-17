Easy accounting tools and a $150 Google Ads credit makes this business checking a top pick for solopreneurs

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Online banking makes it easier and more convenient for you to manage your finances from anywhere without needing to go to a physical branch. And depending on the bank, you may also get the benefit of 24/7 customer service, something most brick-and-mortar locations don't always promise. Novo is an online-only platform that partnered with Middlesex Federal Savings Bank in 2017 to provide banking services for their customers. Through its mobile app or online, business owners can manage their finances, make check deposits and make payments. CNBC Select named the Novo Business Checking Account the best business checking account for sole proprietors and contractors because of it's easy-to-use tech integrations and discounts with invoicing, marketing and communications tools. If you use some of the most common small-biz accounting tools, such as QuickBooks, there's a good chance Novo can make your workflow more seamless. CNBC Select reviewed the Novo Business Checking Account taking into consideration access to your cash, perks and fees. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Novo Business Checking Review

Novo Business Checking Learn More On Novo Bank's secure site Special offers Perks upon sign up can include $3,000 in Google Cloud credits, $150 toward Google Ads, 40% off the first six months of QuickBooks Online and up to $20,000 in fee-free credit card transactions when you link your account with Stripe

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $50

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network No out-of-network ATM fees and reimburses fees charged by other ATM operators

ATM fee reimbursement Yes, worldwide

Small business perks Sync your account with Slack, Stripe, Shopify, Quickbooks, TransferWise, Xero, Zapier and other popular merchant tools.

Overdraft fee $27

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Novo is FDIC-insured through Middlesex Federal Savings.

Access to your cash

Novo does not charge out-of-network ATM fees and reimburses fees charged by ATM operators worldwide. Users can deposit checks into the account using the mobile app. All ACH transfers, mailed checks, and incoming wires are free of charge. If you are charged an ATM fee, it will be automatically reimbursed at the end of every month.

Perks

This account is available to owners of any U.S.-based business regardless of whether they are U.S. citizens or not. Novo also offers a budgeting tool, Novo Reserves, that allows you to designate money in your account ahead of time for large expenses or recurring payments. When you sign up for a Novo account and spend $50 or more on your debit card you become eligible for perks including: $3,000 in Google Cloud credits

$150 toward Google Ads

$150 toward Snapchat ads

40% off the first six months of QuickBooks Online

6% cash back on trips made with Booking.com

Up to $20,000 in fee-free credit card transactions when you link your account with Stripe Users can sync their account with Slack, Stripe, Shopify, Quickbooks, TransferWise, Xero, Zapier and Wise. This allows you to track purchases made by customers and manage your accounts on these platforms through your Novo account.

Fees

Novo does not charge any monthly fees or require a minimum monthly balance. However there is a $50 minimum deposit to open the account. Accounts are not closed due to inactivity, but if you have a balance of $0 for over 130 days, the account may be closed automatically. If you try to make a purchase or withdraw an amount larger than your balance you pay an overdraft fee of $27.

Bottom line

The Novo Business Checking Account is a great option for for people who like to manage their finances on their phone or computer, but because Novo only offers online banking this account may not be for everyone. Novo does offer a number of deals and discounts that could also save you money on marketing, accounting and other small-business costs. Another big perk of having this account is reimbursements for all ATM fees worldwide. If you are looking for in-person banking services, the Chase Business Complete Banking account could be a better option for you. It allows you to take out multiple debt cards for owners and employees and manage spending on those cards. The Novo Business Checking Account may not be well suited for large businesses, but CNBC Select named the Spark Business Unlimited Checking® account the best business checking account for medium to large businesses.

Our methodology

To determine which business checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. business checking accounts offered nationwide by online banks as well as those with physical branches. We narrowed down our rankings by considering no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive the monthly maintenance fees. We compared each checking account on a range of features, including: Fees

Minimum balance requirement

Mobile banking ease

Small business tools and support

Large ATM network

Account accessibility

Customer reviews, when available All of the accounts included on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or FDIC-insured through partner institutions. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails. The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

