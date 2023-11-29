What you need to know about recoverable depreciation in a homeowners insurance policy

If you have to file a homeowners insurance claim to replace damaged, destroyed or stolen items, you might be surprised to learn your policy doesn't necessarily cover the full cost of a replacement. That's because of depreciation, or the monetary value that items lose due to the passage of time, wear and tear or obsolescence.



Many home insurance policies pay out only the cash value of items — i.e., their original cost minus depreciation. Some have recoverable depreciation clauses, however, which allow policyholders to be reimbursed for the difference.



Here's what you need to know to get the most for your belongings.

What we'll cover

What is recoverable depreciation?

Most homeowners insurance policies cover the actual cash value (ACV) of an item, which is the cost of a replacement minus the depreciation of the damaged or lost original. Recoverable depreciation is the difference between those two amounts.



You can get recoverable depreciation reimbursed if your policy covers your belongings' replacement cost value (RCV). Several of our top choices for homeowners insurance do, including Nationwide's optional "Brand New Belongings" feature. Homeowners get a check for the depreciated value of their items, then are reimbursed for the difference after they submit receipts for the replacement they bought.

Chubb also offers a replacement cost coverage option on its home insurance policies.

How to calculate depreciation

An insurance adjuster, who investigates claims on behalf of the insurer, generally determines an item's depreciation. They consider both the replacement cost value and the item's life expectancy, often based on guidelines issued by the government or the National Association of Home Builders.

How to calculate depreciation Let's say your two-year-old refrigerator was damaged in a covered event and the cost of a new one is $2,000. If an adjuster determines your fridge's projected lifespan is 10 years, that means it loses 10% of its value every year.



So, in the two years you had it, your refrigerator depreciated by 20%, or $400.

How to calculate replacement cost value (RCV)

This is just what it would cost to replace your item with a brand-new product. In the case of the refrigerator, the RCV is $2,000.

How to calculate actual cash value (ACV)

An item's ACV is equal to its replacement cost minus any depreciation. For that refrigerator, the ACV is $1,600, because it depreciated $400 (20%) in the two years you owned it.

How to claim recoverable depreciation

If your policy has a recoverable depreciation clause, there are several steps to being reimbursed. Keep in mind, any check you receive will likely subtract your deductible, or the amount you're responsible for before the insurer begins to cover expenses. 1. Tell your adjuster and insurance company. Let your insurance company know that you're planning to recover your depreciation as soon as you can. Some states set a time limit to make a claim, ranging from six months to a year. 2. Replace or repair the items. If you're replacing merchandise, look for items that are comparable in price. You can't buy a less expensive product and pocket the difference. And while you can purchase an upgraded version, you'll only be reimbursed for the determined recoverable depreciation. 3. Gather documentation. As you replace or repair your items, keep any receipts, contracts or other paperwork, as well as notes on which expenses are for which item. 4. Submit for reimbursement. Your insurance company will review your documents and contact you about your recoverable depreciation claim.

Bottom line

If you have a replacement cost value policy on your homeowners insurance you may be eligible for more than just the cash value of a covered item. To claim recoverable depreciation, though, you'll need to keep receipts and other documentation to submit to your insurer.

