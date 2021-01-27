Sam's Club credit card relaunches with enhanced rewards for Plus members

If you're a Sam's Club Plus member and use the warehouse's co-branded Mastercard, your bulk grocery runs are about to get more rewarding.

Starting today, January 27, Sam's Club Plus members will earn an elevated 5% back on eligible purchases with the Sam's Club® Mastercard® .

Here's the breakdown for Plus members:

Earn 3% cash back on purchases in-club with a Sam's Club Mastercard.

Earn an additional 2% cash back thanks to your Plus membership, bringing the total rewards up to 5%.

Traditionally, Plus members would only earn up to 3% back (1% with the Sam's Club Mastercard and 2% with the Plus membership).

If you don't pay the annual $100 membership fee for Plus and instead opt for the cheaper Club membership ($45 per year), you'll earn 1% cash back on eligible Sam's Club purchases.

Regardless if you're a Club or Plus member, you can still benefit from the card's robust cash-back program:

5% cash back on gas purchases at gas stations (on the first $6,000 per year, then 1% after)

3% cash back on dining and travel purchases (excluding purchases at Sam's Club Travel and other wholesale clubs)

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Cardholders can earn a maximum of $5,000 in cash back per calendar year.

Similar to the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, Sam's Club cardholders receive rewards each February. However, Sam's Club has a leg up on Costco by awarding rewards digitally and allowing members to use them online at SamsClub.com, as well as at a Sam's Club location for merchandise or cash. In comparison, Costco requires cardholders to visit a U.S. warehouse to redeem their rewards certificate.

Information about the Sam's Club® Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.