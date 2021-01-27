Skip Navigation
Credit Cards

Sam's Club credit card relaunches with enhanced rewards for Plus members

Sam's Club Plus members can now earn more rewards on spending at the club with the Sam's Club Mastercard. Here's what you need to know about the relaunch.

Alexandria White
Shoppers leave a Sam's Club store in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.
Getty Images

If you're a Sam's Club Plus member and use the warehouse's co-branded Mastercard, your bulk grocery runs are about to get more rewarding.

Starting today, January 27, Sam's Club Plus members will earn an elevated 5% back on eligible purchases with the Sam's Club® Mastercard® .

Here's the breakdown for Plus members:

  • Earn 3% cash back on purchases in-club with a Sam's Club Mastercard.
  • Earn an additional 2% cash back thanks to your Plus membership, bringing the total rewards up to 5%.

Traditionally, Plus members would only earn up to 3% back (1% with the Sam's Club Mastercard and 2% with the Plus membership).

If you don't pay the annual $100 membership fee for Plus and instead opt for the cheaper Club membership ($45 per year), you'll earn 1% cash back on eligible Sam's Club purchases.

Regardless if you're a Club or Plus member, you can still benefit from the card's robust cash-back program:

  • 5% cash back on gas purchases at gas stations (on the first $6,000 per year, then 1% after)
  • 3% cash back on dining and travel purchases (excluding purchases at Sam's Club Travel and other wholesale clubs)
  • 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Cardholders can earn a maximum of $5,000 in cash back per calendar year.

Similar to the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, Sam's Club cardholders receive rewards each February. However, Sam's Club has a leg up on Costco by awarding rewards digitally and allowing members to use them online at SamsClub.com, as well as at a Sam's Club location for merchandise or cash. In comparison, Costco requires cardholders to visit a U.S. warehouse to redeem their rewards certificate.

Information about the Sam's Club® Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Latest