Sky Blue Credit review: This service offers a customized approach to credit repair

It may not be often that you pull your credit report, but doing so is important to keep an eye on your financial health. This is because the information on your credit report makes up that magic 3-digit credit score number. Luckily, there are services out there that can track your credit report for you and ensure that your score is as best as it can be. Sky Blue Credit is one of them. Below, Select breaks down the service's features and fees so you can decide if it's a good fit for you.

Sky Blue Credit features

Sky Blue Credit is a credit repair service that offers many features, such as finding mistakes on your credit report, disputing any credit report errors and suggesting ways to raise your credit score. Upon signing up for the service, a Sky Blue Credit member will review your credit report to spot any errors, such as unrecognized credit accounts or multiple collectors reporting the same debt. The goal here is to find possible mistakes to dispute that could lead to bettering your credit score. Rather than recycling the same standard dispute letter for all customers, Sky Blue Credit customizes its disputes (and re-disputes) for each user. The service also tailors its disputes depending on the issue at hand, opting, for instance, to instead send a debt validation letter or more documentation for those accounts within the statute of limitations. Sky Blue Credit uses a 35-day dispute cycle, 10 days faster than the typical 45-day cycle most credit repair companies use to report. More than just disputing credit report errors, Sky Blue Credit will provide personalized advice to help you improve your credit score. Examples may be paying down debt, tackling a collections account or opening a new credit card that fits your credit profile. Users can also request a coaching session, or call, with a Sky Blue Credit expert.

Sky Blue Credit fees

While there is no sign-up fee for new users, after six days Sky Blue Credit charges $79 to review and set up your membership, plus an additional $79 for each month of services starting a month from the first six days of membership. Individual users can also add a second member to the service for an additional $40 per month, totaling $119 per month. There is a 90-day money-back guarantee policy and zero upgrade charges — you get every feature for the same price. It's simple to cancel or temporarily pause your membership through the Sky Blue Credit portal, over the phone or by email. If you want to skip a month or two of membership, you can do so with just a few clicks or a phone call. And if you stop being a member, you won't be charged a cancellation fee. How to repair you credit for free There are ways to repair your credit for free, but you'll have to do the work on your own. You'll first want to request your credit reports from AnnualCreditReport.com (which you can do for free once a year), then review them for discrepancies and dispute any errors you find to get them removed from your report. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to dispute a credit report error. Finally, you'll want to start making sure you pay off your debts, start making on time payments and do other things to improve your credit score.

Bottom line

Sky Blue Credit offers a customized approach to cleaning up your credit report and bettering your credit score. If you don't need the personalized touch and don't feel like coughing up cash to pay for a credit monitoring service, however, CreditWise® from Capital One and Experian free credit monitoring both come at no cost and can help you spot fraud early.

CreditWise® from Capital One Learn More Information about CreditWise has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication. Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored TransUnion and Experian

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan Yes

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

Experian Dark Web Scan + Credit Monitoring Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO®

Dark web scan Yes, one-time only

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

