CNBC.COM
CNBC Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about CNBC Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

The Southwest Companion Pass bonus is over—here's the new welcome offer

Consumer Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards are offering a new welcome bonus. Here's the latest offer.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Share
Getty Images
CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The limited-time Southwest Companion Pass, plus 30,000 point-offer that Chase launched in February has expired, but there is a new welcome offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card members.

Cardholders can now earn 40,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in their first three months. Plus, they earn 3X points on dining purchases, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for their first year of having the card.

Southwest cards eligible for this new welcome offer include:

In addition to the welcome bonus, cardholders earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases, including Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases. Then, earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Each year, as a Southwest Rapid Rewards user you also get bonus points after your cardmember anniversary: 3,000 bonus points for Plus Credit Card, 6,000 for Premier and 7,500 for Priority. As a benefit of the Rapid Rewards® program, your points never expire and all points earned count towards Companion Pass®.

For those looking to get additional travel perks this year, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card also comes with a $75 Southwest® travel credit each year, four upgraded boardings per year (when available) and 20% back on in-flight drinks and WiFi.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Pros

  • 3,000 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $69 annual fee
  • 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • No special financing offers
Learn More
View More

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Pros

  • 6,000 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $99 annual fee
  • No special financing offers
Learn More
View More

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, earn 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Pros

  • 7,500 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • $75 Southwest annual travel credit
  • 20% savings on in-flight purchases
  • 4 upgraded boardings per year when available
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $149 annual fee
  • No special financing offers
Learn More
View More
Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest