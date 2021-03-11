The Southwest Companion Pass bonus is over—here's the new welcome offer

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The limited-time Southwest Companion Pass, plus 30,000 point-offer that Chase launched in February has expired, but there is a new welcome offer for Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card members.

Cardholders can now earn 40,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases in their first three months. Plus, they earn 3X points on dining purchases, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for their first year of having the card.

Southwest cards eligible for this new welcome offer include:

In addition to the welcome bonus, cardholders earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases, including Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases. Then, earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Each year, as a Southwest Rapid Rewards user you also get bonus points after your cardmember anniversary: 3,000 bonus points for Plus Credit Card, 6,000 for Premier and 7,500 for Priority. As a benefit of the Rapid Rewards® program, your points never expire and all points earned count towards Companion Pass®.

For those looking to get additional travel perks this year, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card also comes with a $75 Southwest® travel credit each year, four upgraded boardings per year (when available) and 20% back on in-flight drinks and WiFi.