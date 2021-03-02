9 days left to earn a Southwest Companion Pass, plus 30k points, with this limited-time offer

Those itching to travel in the coming months as Covid vaccinations become available have nine days left to sign up for a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card and score a Southwest Companion Pass, plus 30,000 points. This standout welcome offer launched in February for a limited time and is ending next week, before the end of day on March 10.

The never-before-seen bonus allows new cardholders to earn a year-long Southwest Companion Pass after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months from opening their account. A coveted Companion Pass essentially gets your plus-one free unlimited flights (taxes and fees not included) for however long the Pass lasts. While it's typically valid for two years, this promotional Companion Pass is only valid through February 28, 2022.

Normally, it's a lot harder to get the Southwest Companion Pass. New Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card users would usually need to earn 125,000 points or fly 100 qualifying one-way flights in a calendar year to qualify.

With this limited-time offer, new cardholders also earn 30,000 points along with the Companion Pass, bringing the bonus's value up to an effective 155,000 points.

Both Southwest Rapid Rewards newbies and former cardholders can earn the welcome bonus if they meet the below two requirements:

They aren't a current Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card member, and They haven't received a new cardholder bonus for any Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card in the past 24 months

To score a Companion Pass and have your friend or loved one fly for almost free (minus any taxes and fees), sign up for one of the eligible cards below by March 10, 2021: