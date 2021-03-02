Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM
Share

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Great for those with fair or average credit plus, no fees
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60K bonus points and up to $50 statement credit on grocery store purchases
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Save big at U.S. supermarkets with a $200 welcome offer and no annual fee
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 3 months free on all annual plans - offer expires 03/12/2021
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

9 days left to earn a Southwest Companion Pass, plus 30k points, with this limited-time offer

Earn Southwest's Companion Pass and 30,000-point bonus before time runs out.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Share
Getty Images

Those itching to travel in the coming months as Covid vaccinations become available have nine days left to sign up for a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card and score a Southwest Companion Pass, plus 30,000 points. This standout welcome offer launched in February for a limited time and is ending next week, before the end of day on March 10.

The never-before-seen bonus allows new cardholders to earn a year-long Southwest Companion Pass after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months from opening their account. A coveted Companion Pass essentially gets your plus-one free unlimited flights (taxes and fees not included) for however long the Pass lasts. While it's typically valid for two years, this promotional Companion Pass is only valid through February 28, 2022.

Normally, it's a lot harder to get the Southwest Companion Pass. New Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card users would usually need to earn 125,000 points or fly 100 qualifying one-way flights in a calendar year to qualify.

With this limited-time offer, new cardholders also earn 30,000 points along with the Companion Pass, bringing the bonus's value up to an effective 155,000 points.

Both Southwest Rapid Rewards newbies and former cardholders can earn the welcome bonus if they meet the below two requirements:

  1. They aren't a current Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card member, and
  2. They haven't received a new cardholder bonus for any Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card in the past 24 months

To score a Companion Pass and have your friend or loved one fly for almost free (minus any taxes and fees), sign up for one of the eligible cards below by March 10, 2021:

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a Companion Pass® through 2/28/2022 plus 30,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $69

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Pros

  • 3,000 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $69 annual fee
  • 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • No special financing offers
Learn More
View More

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a Companion Pass® through 2/28/2022 plus 30,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Pros

  • 6,000 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $99 annual fee
  • No special financing offers
Learn More
View More

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    2X points on every $1 spent on Southwest purchases; 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a Companion Pass® through 2/28/2022 plus 30,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $149

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Pros

  • 7,500 bonus points on each account anniversary
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • $75 Southwest annual travel credit
  • 20% savings on in-flight purchases
  • 4 upgraded boardings per year when available
  • Free first and second checked bags

Cons

  • $149 annual fee
  • No special financing offers
Learn More
View More
Coming soon

Select Offer of the Week, spotlighting a new financial product that can help you earn, save or spend your money smarter. Sign up now.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest