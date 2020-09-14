Get $40 off a $40 Target purchase after approval for the Target RedCard

Target is known for its red bullseye logo and Target Circle™ Offers that help shoppers earn up to 50% off hundreds of items, but now there's a new reason to consider opening the popular store card. New applicants who are approved for the Target RedCard™ card through October 10, 2020 receive a $40 coupon for a future qualifying purchase at Target. If you frequently go on Target Runs and order from Target.com, you may want to consider applying this month. The Target RedCard already offers a unique 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com, plus free two-day shipping on most items. Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you need to know about the new limited-time offer.

Target RedCard™ Learn More Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com

Welcome bonus Receive $40 off a future qualifying purchase of $40 or more when approved from 9/13/20 to 10/10/20.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.90% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee N/A

Credit needed N/A Terms apply.

New Target RedCard welcome bonus

When you’re approved for the Target RedCard between September 13 to October 10, 2020, you’ll get a coupon for $40 off a minimum $40 qualifying purchase. This offer is similar to the limited-time offer Target ran in August that offered $50 off a future qualifying purchase of $100 or more, but it has a lower minimum purchase requirement. You can apply online or in-store to qualify for this welcome bonus. After approval, the $40 coupon will be mailed to you and is valid through November 14, 2020. The coupon can be used toward a wide selection of Target items, from camping gear and reusable water bottles to paper towels and toilet paper. However, there are exclusions including: items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners, alcohol, Apple products, Samsung TVs, Target Optical and more. Refer to the coupon for the full list of exclusions. Don’t miss: 5 things to know about the Target RedCard Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

