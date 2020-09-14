Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Beginner’s Guide to Credit Scores
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
How to Use Credit Cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Get $40 off a $40 Target purchase after approval for the Target RedCard

New applicants approved for the Target RedCard can receive a $40 coupon for a future qualifying purchase for a limited time. Here's what you need to know about the offer.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Target is known for its red bullseye logo and Target Circle™ Offers that help shoppers earn up to 50% off hundreds of items, but now there's a new reason to consider opening the popular store card.

New applicants who are approved for the Target RedCard™ card through October 10, 2020 receive a $40 coupon for a future qualifying purchase at Target. If you frequently go on Target Runs and order from Target.com, you may want to consider applying this month.

The Target RedCard already offers a unique 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com, plus free two-day shipping on most items. Below, CNBC Select breaks down what you need to know about the new limited-time offer.

Target RedCard™

Target RedCard™
Learn More
Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com

  • Welcome bonus

    Receive $40 off a future qualifying purchase of $40 or more when approved from 9/13/20 to 10/10/20.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    22.90% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    N/A

  • Credit needed

    N/A

Terms apply.

New Target RedCard welcome bonus

When you’re approved for the Target RedCard between September 13 to October 10, 2020, you’ll get a coupon for $40 off a minimum $40 qualifying purchase. This offer is similar to the limited-time offer Target ran in August that offered $50 off a future qualifying purchase of $100 or more, but it has a lower minimum purchase requirement.

You can apply online or in-store to qualify for this welcome bonus. After approval, the $40 coupon will be mailed to you and is valid through November 14, 2020.

The coupon can be used toward a wide selection of Target items, from camping gear and reusable water bottles to paper towels and toilet paper. However, there are exclusions including: items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners, alcohol, Apple products, Samsung TVs, Target Optical and more. Refer to the coupon for the full list of exclusions.

Don’t miss: 5 things to know about the Target RedCard

Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+ Credit
Sign up for an annual plan and you’ll only pay for 10 months
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Monthly fee waived for qualifying students
Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®
$100 offer for new checking customers
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best credit card for groceries
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$250 offer plus earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets and on select U.S. streaming services
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and cash back on all eligible purchases
Citi® Double Cash Card
Great balance transfer offer and 2% cash back (1% upon purchase, 1% upon paying the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards