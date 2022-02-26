Keep your info safe: How to file your taxes securely in 2022

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Tax fraud continues to be a widespread issue with no end in sight. In 2021, there were nearly 90,000 cases of tax fraud linked to identity theft, according to the Federal Trade Commission. And as consumer fraud is costing Americans billions each year, it's vital your tax return is filed securely to ensure your personal information and tax refund don't fall into the wrong hands. So as you collect your tax documents and complete your tax return before the Apr. 18 deadline, consider using one of these secure and expedited platforms to submit your taxes to the IRS.

Three ways to securely file your taxes this year

Before you start filing your taxes, the first step is to collect your tax forms so you aren't scrambling once you start the process. A comprehensive list of documents you'll need is available from the IRS, but here are the most pertinent documents and information you'll need: Your social security number or tax ID number, along with your spouse's information

Any employment and/or investment income documents in 2021 such as a W2 or 1099

Forms for deductions such as mortgage interest, student loan interest, charitable donations or education costs

Any forms regarding stimulus payments issued to you

Your bank account routing and account number to receive your refund by direct deposit Once you have the information needed, ensuring your tax return doesn't fall into the wrong hands is the next step. Here's where you can securely (and quickly) file your taxes this year. 1. Free through the IRS website The IRS Free File program provides an online service for Americans to prepare and file their tax return from their laptop or smart phone. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement that, "IRS Free File offers taxpayers an easy, free way to do their taxes from the safety of their own home. Free File also provides electronic filing with direct deposit, which is the best way to avoid delays and receive refunds quickly and securely." To qualify for the program, your adjusted gross income (AGI) must have been less than $73,000 in 2021. There are several different partners serving different tax situations and incomes that participate in the Free File program, so be sure to select from this list here. At the time of publishing, there are eight partner offers with varying eligibility requirements such as state of residency, age and income on the IRS site. 2. Use an online tax preparation service If you don't qualify for the IRS Free File program or have more complicated tax-filing needs, you may consider using a tax software service. Some offer free options for simple tax returns, but may not come with needed tax guidance to help you through the process. Each service ranges in features and price as each person's tax filing needs can be vastly different. For example, H&R Block offers a free service designed for first-time filers or simple returns. In terms of paid options, it offers a deluxe service for $39.99 for HSA contributions and itemizing deductions, a premium service for $64.99 geared towards real estate investors and a self-employment service for $99.99 for gig workers and contractors. However, each paid service had additional costs for each state tax filing. So before you select a tax software service, it's important to choose one that serves your needs based on your tax situation. Here are some of Select's favorite online tax-prep services:

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version Yes (for simple returns** only)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow

TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert

Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign, and file your return

Accuracy and maximum refund guaranteed*

Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice Cons More costly than other software programs

Live expert assistance plans have additional costs Cost breakdown by plan: Free (for simple returns** only): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns** only): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39* federal, $39* per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39* federal, $39* per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $69* federal, $39* per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $69* federal, $39* per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $89* federal, $39* per state



(for personal and business income and expenses): $89* federal, $39* per state Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31 Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $119* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $119* federal, $49* per state Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $169* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $169* federal, $49* per state Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $199* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 2/15

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 2/15 Full Service Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $249* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $249* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $359* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $359* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $389* federal, $49* per state *Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures **A simple tax return is Form 1040 only. Learn More View More

Credit Karma Tax Learn More On Credit Karma's secure site Cost $0 federal and state

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support No

Better Business Bureau rating B Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Completely free to use

Get access to Credit Karma services like credit monitoring alerts and credit score updates

Audit defense, which gives you support from a representative if the IRS audits your tax return

Maximum refund guarantee, or Credit Karma will pay you the difference up to $100 ($25 minimum)

100% accuracy, or Credit Karma will reimburse you for any penalties up to $1,000 Cons Only available in 40 states and D.C.

You can't file with Credit Karma if you lived in a state for only part of the tax year, earned income in more than one state during the tax year or earned income in a state you didn't live in

No support from tax professionals Learn More View More

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost $0 to $194.99 federal, $0 to $49.99 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Simple step-by-step guidance that's easy to follow

Unlimited on-demand chat or video support with Online Assist plans

Ability to speak to a tax expert who has an average of 10 years experience (costs extra)

Over 11,000 physical locations so you can meet with a tax expert in-person

Maximum refund guarantee, or H&R Block will refund the plan fees you paid

Audit support guarantee, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice

100% accuracy, or H&R Block will reimburse you for any penalties or interest up to $10,000 Cons Plans that include speaking with a live tax expert start at $69.99 for federal, plus additional state fee

One of the more costly software programs Cost breakdown by plan: Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39.99 federal, $44.99 per state Premium (includes returns with investments and expenses): $55.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $55.99 federal, $44.99 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $87.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $87.99 federal, $44.99 per state Online Assist Basic (includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $39.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $39.99 per state Online Assist Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $49.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $49.99 per state Online Assist Premium (includes help from tax experts): $159.99 federal, $49.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $159.99 federal, $49.99 per state Online Assist Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $194.99 federal, $49.99 per state Learn More View More

TaxAct Learn More On TaxAct's secure site Cost $0 to $160.96 federal, $39.95 to $54.95 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Up to $100,000 accuracy guarantee, which reimburses you for IRS/state penalty or interest if the TaxAct software causes a calculation error in your return

More affordable than other paid software

One-on-one support from real tax experts (costs extra)

Maximum refund and 100% accuracy guarantee, or TaxAct will refund the plan fees you paid and pay any difference in the refund or tax liability, plus cover any legal or audit costs up to $100,000 Cons Free plan charges per state return

Xpert help plans cost at least $35 more for federal Cost breakdown by plan: Free (only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $39.95 per state

(only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $39.95 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $38.36 federal, $54.95 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $38.36 federal, $54.95 per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $57.56 federal, $54.95 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $57.56 federal, $54.95 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $75.96 federal, $54.95 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $75.96 federal, $54.95 per state Xpert Help Free (includes help from tax experts): $70.00 federal, $39.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $70.00 federal, $39.95 per state Xpert Help Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $93.36 federal, $54.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $93.36 federal, $54.95 per state Xpert Help Premier (includes help from tax experts): $127.56 federal, $54.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $127.56 federal, $54.95 per state Xpert Help Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $160.96 federal, $54.95 per state Learn More View More

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Cheaper plans, making this a more affordable choice if you don't have a simple return and need to upgrade

Low state filing fees

One-on-one support from real tax experts with Ask a Tax Pro (select plans only)

100% accuracy, or TaxSlayer will reimburse you for any penalties or interest charges

Maximum refund guarantee, or TaxSlayer will refund the plan fees you paid

IRS inquiry and audit support guarantee with select plans Cons Experts are only available on Premium and Self-Employed plans Cost breakdown by plan: For a limited time, use code SLAYIT35 for 35% off your federal e-file.* Simply Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state Classic (for any tax situation): 35% off Classic - Was: $17.95 Now: $11.67. Includes all forms + free phone & email support Premium (includes priority phone and email support, live chat and help from a tax expert): 35% off Premium - Was: $37.95 Now: $24.67. Includes all forms + live chat support, Ask a Tax Pro, front-of-the-line assistance Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): 35% off Self-Employed - Was: $47.95 Now: $31.17. Includes all forms + access to a tax pro with self-employed expertise *Offer is valid on federal tax returns only, e-filed by April 18th, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Offer not applicable to state tax return or additional products. Promotion code must be entered at checkout. Offer may not be combined with any other promotions, discounts, or offers. Offer is non-transferable and is not applicable to previous purchases. Learn More View More

Pro tip If you decide to file your taxes either through the IRS website or a tax software service, be sure to use a private Internet connection such as your own internet at home or someone you trust. If you want to be extra vigilant, consider using a VPN (virtual private network) for additional security. Using a public Wi-Fi network, like one at a coffee shop, does not provide a secure connection and can leave your personal information vulnerable to theft.

3. Consult a tax professional in your area If hiring a tax professional is your preference, you'll need to do this quickly. As the tax deadline for most Americans is roughly 50 days away, CPA's are becoming booked up with appointments to see their current clients. But before you book an appointment, consider the cost of hiring a CPA. According to the National Society of Accountants, a 1040 tax filing with no itemizations cost an average of $220. With itemizations, the cost jumps to $323. But if you had any 'life events' occur last year such as getting married, having children or purchasing or selling a home, it may be beneficial to hire a CPA to help you create a tax strategy that works in your favor. However, before you choose a CPA, ensure you understand their cost to file your taxes, as well as if they're the best fit for your tax needs. If you have a unique tax situation, such as being in the military or if you're a multi-property real estate investor, you may want to search for a CPA with experience handling similar situations. Additionally, you may want to check the status of their certification by searching their name or practice on your respective state's CPA registry. And to finalize your decision, consider checking review sites like Yelp or Google Reviews to see if other people have been satisfied with their tax filing experience. Hiring a CPA is likely the most expensive solution to filing your taxes, but having a professional on your side that understands taxes well can take a huge hassle off your plate — and could even possibly result in a larger tax return.

Bottom line

Tax season is unfortunately a ripe time for fraudsters to get a hold of your information. But if you file in any of these ways, you minimize the risk of your information being stolen, along with ensuring your tax return is processed correctly. And by filing online or through a CPA, rather than sending your return through the mail, you'll minimize the time between filing and receiving your tax refund. And once you receive your refund, it can serve as a tool to pay down debt, save for a home or invest for the future. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

