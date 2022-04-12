These tax forms are essential if you actively trade stocks

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

2021 quickly became the year of meme stocks and investing with platforms like Robinhood as Americans looked for ways to make money during the pandemic. Now, investors may be surprised at the flood of tax documents they received for last year's trades. While filing taxes is never an enjoyable process, it's a necessary part of investing. Whether you made significant gains, or took advantage of losses with tax-loss harvesting, you must file taxes with information about your trades. Select details what forms you need to be on the look out for and how to file your taxes as a trader.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Tax forms you need as a stock trader

Whether you only made a few trades or you actively traded your way through the pandemic, you'll receive tax documents from your investing platform. These forms indicate your gains and losses to the IRS. By law, trading platforms are required to mail these documents to you. However, many platforms upload the documents into your profile so you can download them at your convenience. Eric Bronnenkant, Head of Tax at Betterment, told Select which forms traders need to include in their tax return: "Active stock traders should be on the lookout for a 1099-B and 1099-DIV. The 1099-B is for investment sales/cost basis and also reflects any wash sale violations in that account. The 1099-DIV is for dividends and capital gain distributions." Keep in mind that if you have more than one brokerage account, you're required to collect those documents for each account. And Bronnenkant urges consumers that if you have wash sales across different accounts, including your spouse's, those need to be reported as well. Quick ways to legally reduce your taxes If you've made a significant amount of money in stock trading, there are simple ways to earn tax write-offs to reduce your taxable income. However, all of these strategies need to be completed during the same tax year, so it's unfortunately too late to reduce your 2021 taxable income. But from this year and on, you may consider using one or more of these strategies to avoid paying more taxes: Contribute to a tax-advantaged retirement account Retirement accounts like a 401k or IRA from Vanguard or Wealthfront can give you pre-tax benefits to lower your taxable income for the year. For example, the 2022 401k contribution limit is $20,500, so if you were to max this out, you can reduce your total taxable income by over $20,000. And what's more is those funds can grow through compound interest until you retire. That $20,500 invested for 30 years at a 8% rate of return will grow to over $206,000, and you'll only owe taxes once you take distributions from your account.

Vanguard Learn More Fees/commissions $0

Account minimum $0

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, options, CDs Pros Excellent customer service

One of the largest ETF and mutual funds offerings around

Large number of no-transaction-fee mutual funds Cons $20 annual fee for IRAs and brokerage accounts, though investors can waive this fee by opting into paperless statements

Basic trading platform only

No robust research and data tools Learn More View More

Wealthfront Learn More On Wealthfront's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial advice for college planning, retirement and homebuying See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No trade or transfer fees

Good for automated investing

Picks investments based on user's risk tolerance and time until retirement

Offers a cash management checking account with a debit card

Tax-loss harvesting to reduce the taxes you pay

Wealthfront Invite Program: When a friend funds an investment or cash account through your invite referral link, you’ll get an additional $5,000 managed for free Cons $500 minimum deposit

0.25% management fee Learn More View More

Contribute to a Health Savings Account (HSA) An HSA is known to many investors as having a triple-tax advantage, making it an extremely valuable investment vehicle. While the account is designed for Americans with a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) to save for medical expenses, it's a solid way to build your net worth and retirement nest-egg. If your employer offers one, you can get three tax breaks. First, money from your paycheck goes into the account tax free (therefore reducing your taxable income). The funds in the account can be invested into a brokerage account and will grow tax free as long you wait to withdraw them until age 65. And if you use the money for qualified medical expenses, withdrawals will be tax free. However, if the funds after 65 are used for non-qualified medical expenses, they'll be subject to ordinary income tax. If your employer doesn't offer an HSA, you'll have to put post-tax dollars into your account, but you'll receive a tax write-off to lower your taxable income for the year. Sell your losing stocks It's likely that you've made at least a few trades where you've lost money on your investments. While it may have stung to been wrong on a stock, there's fortunately a way to make a bad situation a bit better. By selling a stock for less than you bought it, you can use the strategy of tax-loss harvesting to your advantage. For example, if you bought a stock for $500 and then sold it for $300, you can take the $200 loss and reduce your taxable income for the year. With this strategy, you can reduce your income up to $3,000 per year. However, to qualify for this tax break, you can't sell a stock and buy back into the same one within a 30 day period. This is considered a wash sale.

Best tax software

Regardless of your investing strategy, taxes will always play a part in it. And filing taxes can become a burden if you're an active stock trader. If you find yourself overwhelmed with tax documents, a tax software service could make preparing your tax return a whole lot simpler. Some of our favorites are H&R Block, TaxAct and TurboTax. Some of these tax services can sync with your brokerage account to automatically import information on your trades so you don't have to manually enter in every transaction.

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version Yes (for simple returns only)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Simple step-by-step guidance that's easy to follow

Unlimited on-demand chat or video support with Online Assist plans

Ability to speak to a tax expert who has an average of 10 years experience (costs extra)

Over 11,000 physical locations so you can meet with a tax expert in-person

Maximum refund guarantee, or H&R Block will refund the plan fees you paid

Audit support guarantee, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice

100% accuracy, or H&R Block will reimburse you for any penalties or interest up to $10,000 Cons Plans that include speaking with a live tax expert start at $69.99 for federal, plus additional state fee

One of the more costly software programs Cost breakdown by plan: 20% off DIY online tax filing - offer ends April 18, 2022 Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $43.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $43.99 federal, $44.99 per state Premium (includes returns with investments and expenses): $59.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $59.99 federal, $44.99 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $91.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $91.99 federal, $44.99 per state Online Assist Basic (includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $0 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $0 per state Online Assist Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $44.99 per state Online Assist Premium (includes help from tax experts): $159.99 federal, $44.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $159.99 federal, $44.99 per state Online Assist Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $194.99 federal, $44.99 per state Learn More View More

TaxAct Learn More On TaxAct's secure site Cost $0 to $160.96 federal, $39.95 to $54.95 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Up to $100,000 accuracy guarantee, which reimburses you for IRS/state penalty or interest if the TaxAct software causes a calculation error in your return

More affordable than other paid software

One-on-one support from real tax experts (costs extra)

Maximum refund and 100% accuracy guarantee, or TaxAct will refund the plan fees you paid and pay any difference in the refund or tax liability, plus cover any legal or audit costs up to $100,000 Cons Free plan charges per state return

Xpert help plans cost at least $35 more for federal Cost breakdown by plan: Free (only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $39.95 per state

(only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $39.95 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $38.36 federal, $54.95 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $38.36 federal, $54.95 per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $57.56 federal, $54.95 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $57.56 federal, $54.95 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $75.96 federal, $54.95 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $75.96 federal, $54.95 per state Xpert Help Free (includes help from tax experts): $70.00 federal, $39.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $70.00 federal, $39.95 per state Xpert Help Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $93.36 federal, $54.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $93.36 federal, $54.95 per state Xpert Help Premier (includes help from tax experts): $127.56 federal, $54.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $127.56 federal, $54.95 per state Xpert Help Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $160.96 federal, $54.95 per state Learn More View More

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version Yes (for simple returns** only)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow

TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert

Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign, and file your return

Accuracy and maximum refund guaranteed*

Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice Cons More costly than other software programs

Live expert assistance plans have additional costs Cost breakdown by plan: Free (for simple returns** only): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns** only): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39* federal, $39* per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $39* federal, $39* per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $69* federal, $39* per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $69* federal, $39* per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $89* federal, $39* per state



(for personal and business income and expenses): $89* federal, $39* per state Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 3/31 Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $119* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $119* federal, $49* per state Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $169* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $169* federal, $49* per state Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $199* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 2/15

(includes help from tax experts): for a limited time, $0* federal, state included - simple tax returns only; must file by 2/15 Full Service Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $249* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $249* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $359* federal, $49* per state

(includes help from tax experts): $359* federal, $49* per state Full Service Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $389* federal, $49* per state *Click here for TurboTax offer details and disclosures **A simple tax return is Form 1040 only. Learn More View More

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.