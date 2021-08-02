U.S. Bank announces Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard card with $500 welcome bonus

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Business credit cards come in all shapes and sizes, but U.S. Bank has come out swinging with a new card card. The U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® gives business owners a great opportunity to save on their business expenses, without the burden of an annual fee. Select analyzed the card itself, what you need to know to apply for the Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard, and who this card is a good match for.

U.S. Bank introduces Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard

The Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard rewards business owners for their spending across multiple bonus categories. And to get started, business owners can earn a $500 welcome bonus after spending $4,500 in the first 150 days of card membership.

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards Earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants. Earn 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% - 22.99%* (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good *See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$500 welcome bonus offer

No limit on cash back earned

Interest-free period for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Along with an outstanding welcome bonus, the Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard offers great benefits, including: 3% cash back on purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, cell phone providers and restaurants. All other purchases earn 1% cash back.

$100 annual statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses (i.e. Quickbooks or Freshbooks)

World Elite Mastercard benefits, including: DoorDash DashPass discounts, Lyft discounts, complimentary ShopRunner membership, Priceless Golf experiences, complimentary concierge service and cell phone protection.

0% Intro APR on purchase and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles. After that, variable APR currently 13.99% 22.99%.

No annual fee The card isn't flashy, but the cash back opportunities can earn business owners a sizeable amount each month. And with an introductory 0% APR for 15 months, it allows for a great amount of purchasing flexibility. This card is unique as it offers strong value between the 3% cash back categories, along with the $100 credit for business software purchases and a heavy-hitting welcome bonus ⁠— all with no annual fee. By utilizing the cash back categories and great welcome bonus, the card can be a valuable tool for your small business. But if the U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard isn't the best fit for your business needs, what is a comparable business credit card? The Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business is similar in its offering, but gives a widespread 2% cash back on all purchases.

Capital One Spark Cash for Business Learn More Information about the Capital One Spark Cash for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 2% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months of your account opening

Annual fee $95, waived the first year

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Annual fee waived the first year

Free employee cards

2% cash back on every purchase

Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee after year one

No intro 0% APR offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

In addition, you will still earn the same $500 welcome offer after spending $4,500 in the first three months from account opening. The card does not have any introductory APR offers, but for business owners who need additional spending power, the card gives you the power to spend above your allotted credit limit. However, this product comes with a $95 annual fee, which is waived for the first year.

How to pick a business credit card

There are ample business credit cards you can choose from, and it can be overwhelming to select one that works best for your business. When searching for the right card, keep these several points in mind: What categories do I spend the most money in? (i.e. Restaurants, travel, technology, shipping, etc.)

Will my business benefit more from travel rewards or cash back?

Will my business benefit from a business credit card with segmented earning categories? Or is it better to have a card that earns rewards at flat rate across the board?

What benefits would my business utilize the most? (i.e. Travel insurance, concierge service, purchase protection, etc.)

How much am I willing to spend on an annual fee? Remember, credit card annual fees can be a tax write-off on your business income, and credit card rewards are not taxable.

Will you be spending a significant amount of money on the card? If yes, consider a charge card or credit card with a flexible credit line.

Bottom line

The U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is a great credit card product to use for your business purchases. With excellent cash back rates and the ability to save on software purchases, the card can be a top of wallet for many small business owners. To add, the $500 welcome bonus makes the card quite appealing, especially since it does not charge an annual fee.



However, consider that if you travel for business or pleasure often, a business credit card that earns travel rewards may be an even better fit.

