I opened a Chase Sapphire Preferred card last year to pay for a trip to Greece, but I changed my mind during the pandemic

Last year, I opened a Sapphire Preferred card shortly before the first case of coronavirus hit the U.S. I was planning a move to New York City, and I wanted to use the new card to cover the cost of renting a U-Haul, buying a few new pieces of furniture and paying for all those obligatory new apartment purchases like curtain rods, shelves and cleaning supplies.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Reserve cards launched massive 80,000- and 60,000-point welcome bonuses last month, which has me reminiscing about pre-pandemic days and the big plans I had for spending my credit card points.

First stop, new credit card. Next stop, dream vacation.

Dreaming of some post-pandemic travel? A vacation is even better when you book flights and hotels using credit card rewards points. It's easier to achieve that goal when you take advantage of the new welcome bonus offers on the popular Chase Sapphire Reserve (60,000 bonus point offer) and Preferred (80,000 bonus point offer) once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

The welcome bonus last year was comparable to the current one: 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. But the current offer has an additional perk: Earn a $50 statement credit on grocery purchases within your first year after account opening.

My moving expenses were almost enough to meet the bonus spend requirements without even trying, and since Chase gave new cardholders an three extra months to meet the bonus spend requirements during the pandemic, I used the card to buy everyday household items for my first few months in New York until I spent $4,000.

The Sapphire's 80,000-point bonus is worth up to $1,000 when you redeem the points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® or as a statement credit with the Pay Yourself Back feature. Point redemptions are worth 25% more this way. If you redeem points for cash back outside of Pay Yourself Back, 80,000 points are worth $800 — which is still a considerable chunk of change.

Originally, I planned on using the welcome bonus to offset up to $1,000 worth of travel costs for trip to Greece. My middle school friend was planning a wedding on the dreamy island of Hydra for September 2020.

But then the pandemic upended all my plans. And while I could have held on to my points (the Chase Ultimate Rewards points don't expire as long as your account remains in good standing), I decided to use mine to reimburse myself for groceries and takeout.

With Chase Pay Yourself Back, your points can be redeemed as a statement credit for purchases made at select merchants within the 90 days. Each point you redeem for a statement credit toward eligible purchases via Pay Yourself Back is worth $.0125, which means that 100 points equals $1.25 in redemption value.