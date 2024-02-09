Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs Chase Freedom Unlimited: Which offers more value?

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's Secure site Rewards Enjoy 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 3% cash back on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review. Pros No annual fee

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Welcome bonus

The Chase Freedom Unlimited has an unusual intro offer that allows new cardholders to earn an additional 1.5% back on the first $20,000 spent in the first year. That's up to $300 in extra cash back. The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card has a more traditional welcome offer. New cardholders can earn $200 in cash rewards after spending $500 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. Winner: The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card. While you can theoretically earn $100 more with the Chase card, it's much easier to qualify for the Active Cash Card's bonus.

Rewards

Both of these cards are cash-back credit cards and both offer higher-than-normal returns for everyday spending. The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards back on all purchases. The Chase Freedom Unlimited earns at least 1.5% back on all purchases, and earns bonus cash back as follows: 5% back on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025)

5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate® Rewards

3% back at drugstores

3% back on dining Thanks to how Chase has designed its rewards program, the Freedom Unlimited can give cardholders additional value that might not be obvious at first glance. It earns cash back in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, and if you also use a Chase credit card that enables transfers (such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card), you can pool your points and convert the points you earn with the Freedom Unlimited into airline miles and hotel points. When you do this, you can dramatically increase the value of the Freedom Unlimited rewards. For example, 30,000 points could be redeemed for $300 cash back or you could transfer those points to Hyatt and book a hotel that costs more than $500 a night. Winner: Tie. The value of the rewards you earn with these cards highly depends on how you use them. The Wells Fargo Active Cash is a simple card that offers an above-average return everywhere and is more valuable than the Freedom Unlimited for purchases that fall outside of bonus categories. But if you're willing to take extra steps to get the most value from your credit card points (including opening a second card that has an annual fee), the ceiling is higher for the Freedom Unlimited.

Perks

Fees

The Freedom Unlimited and Wells Fargo Active Cash Cards both have no annual fee, a 3% foreign transaction fee and a 15-month 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers from account opening. After the intro APR expires, the Freedom Unlimited has a 20.49% to 29.24% variable APR and the Active Cash has a similar 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% variable APR. Both cards have an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount transferred ($5 minimum) and a standard balance transfer fee of 5% of the transfer amount ($5 minimum). The most significant difference is the amount of time you have to complete a balance transfer and qualify for the no-interest period or intro balance transfer fee. The Freedom Unlimited gives you 60 days from account opening to qualify for the intro balance transfer fee, and balance transfers can qualify for the 0% APR at any point during the first 15 months. Keep in mind that the intro-APR period begins when you open the card, not when you complete the balance transfer. So the longer you wait to complete a transfer, the fewer months you'll receive a 0% APR. With the Wells Fargo Active Cash, you have 120 days from account opening to make a balance transfer and receive the intro balance transfer fee and 0% intro APR. Winner: Tie. The intro APR offers and important fees are so similar that your decision isn't likely to hinge on the fees.

FAQs How do I choose the best credit card for me? The best credit card for you depends on your goals and personal situation. Top-tier travel cards tend to be good choices if you want the most value. However, they can be harder to be approved for. If you're building your credit history, you may want a credit card that's easy to get, such as a secured credit card. Is Wells Fargo or Chase better for credit cards? Wells Fargo and Chase both offer a wide variety of credit cards, and the best option is likely to come down to what type of card you're looking for. Chase has several amazing travel cards that earn transferrable Chase Ultimate Rewards points. However, Wells Fargo offers some of the best credit cards for intro APR offers and cash back. What's the credit limit on the Chase Freedom Unlimited? The credit limit you receive with a Chase Freedom Unlimited card varies by individual and is based on factors such as your income and credit history.

Bottom line

The Wells Fargo Active Cash and Chase Freedom Unlimited cards are two of the best no-annual-fee cash-back cards. The best option for you largely comes down to personal preference. The Freedom Unlimited has the potential to be much more valuable if you pair it with another Chase card that enables point transfers or if you spend heavily in the card's bonus categories. For anyone who prefers a simpler approach, the Active Cash card offers a no-nonsense intro bonus and flat-rate cash rewards.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.