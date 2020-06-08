What is a credit card?

Credit cards let you borrow money from a bank under the agreement that you'll repay it by your bill's due date or incur interest charges.
The ability to buy now and pay later outmatches other forms of payment, such as debit cards or cash, which both require you to have the money available for payment at the time of purchase. In addition to having more flexibility with payments, credit cards help you to establish a credit score so you can qualify for other financial products, such as loans and mortgages.
There also can be some monetary perks to having a credit card, where cardholders can earn rewards on every purchase, which can be later cashed in for travel, statement credits and more. Some credit cards also offer intro interest-free periods.
And with laws like the CARD Act and Fair Credit Billing Act that help regulate the industry and provide higher levels of protection against fraudulent purchases, credit cards are more secure compared to other payment methods.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the pros and cons of credit cards, how they work, common terms and types of cards, so you can start using credit cards to your advantage.
|Pros of credit cards
|Cons of credit cards
|You can make a purchase now and pay it off at a later date.
|If you don’t pay your bill in full by the due date, you may incur interest charges and fall into debt.
|Credit cards are widely accepted forms of payment.
|Some merchants may limit what type of credit card networks they accept.
|Paying with a credit card is convenient.
|You’re more likely to overspend with credit cards versus cash or debit cards.
|You can build a good credit score by paying on time and keeping a low balance.
|Maxing out your card or missing payments can cause your credit score to drop.
|Many credit cards offer rewards, welcome bonuses and statement credit benefits.
|You may be tempted to overspend in order to earn rewards or perks.
|If your credit card is stolen, you have limited liability ($50 max) from fraudulent charges.
|Credit cards can be skimmed at gas stations, stolen, hacked online or exposed in data breaches.
Credit cards are rectangular pieces of plastic or metal that can be used to pay for new purchases by swiping, tapping or inserting your card into a card reader at checkout. Plus many cards allow you to complete balance transfers, which provide the opportunity to get out of debt.
When you open a credit card, you receive a credit limit that can range from a couple hundred to thousands of dollars. You'll be able to spend up to that limit.
When you make a purchase with your card, it will show up as pending on your account and post within a few days. Once the transaction is posted to your account, your total balance will increase.
Expect to receive a bill from your card issuer every month that consists of all the posted purchases you made during your billing cycle. In order to keep your account in good standing, you'll need to pay at least the minimum amount by your due date (which is the same date every month).
Thankfully most cards offer grace periods, which allow you to pay off your balance interest free for a minimum of 21 days from the end of a billing cycle. Any lingering balances after the grace period will incur interest, so we recommend that you always pay in full.
Credit cards come with dozens of terms that determine what fees you can incur from using your card. Here are the most common terms:
There are thousands of credit cards available to consumers, making it hard to settle on just one. Thankfully, most credit cards fall within a handful of categories, so you can narrow down your choices. Here are some different types of credit cards:
Information about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card and Capital One® Secured Mastercard® have been collected independently by CNBC and have not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.