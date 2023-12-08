FedNow can help your bank send and receive money instantly at any time — here’s how it works

You might know money transfer apps like Venmo and Zelle, but behind the scenes, banks and financial institutions utilize similar systems like the FedNow® Service —an instant-payment service developed by the Federal Reserve. This instant-payment system allows financial institutions to make swift payments and can also streamline timely bill payments. However, because it's not a consumer service money transfer app like Venmo, FedNow is only available for banks to adopt. Below, CNBC Select breaks down how FedNow works and what you need to know about the instant-payment service.

What is FedNow?

FedNow doesn't operate like money transfer or payment apps like Zelle, Venmo or PayPal. Instead, FedNow is similar to the Automated Clearing House Network (ACH), which banks and credit unions use for all kinds of fund transfer transactions like paycheck direct deposits or monthly debits, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. However, although many ACH payments clear quickly, it can sometimes take up to two business days to process. That's where FedNow comes in. Banks and credit unions can use FedNow to help them instantly transfer money between accounts at any time of the day or year That means in theory you could pay off a bill on its due date, without worrying about the payment processing late and being hit with any associated fees. However, although FedNow is available to all banks and credit unions, that doesn't mean they're required to join. So far, more than 100 financial institutions are using FedNow, including major banks like JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo Bank. These institutions can offer instant payments to customers with eligible accounts through their banking features like mobile apps or banking websites. It's important to note that FedNow isn't the only instant transfer system available to financial institutions. For example, the Clearing House, a privately owned payments company, offers RTP®, another instant transfer service that is available to all federally insured depository institutions (such as banks and credit unions).

How does FedNow work?

If you're still unsure about how FedNow works, here's how it works: You initiate a payment using, say, a banking app that utilizes FedNow.

The bank then checks the payment and sends a message to FedNow (either directly or through a service provider) using a standard called ISO 20022.

FedNow verifies the payment and instantly deposits the money to the account you want it to go to. Note that FedNow allows for transactions of up to $500,00 within its network. However, FedNow set a default limit of $100,000 per transaction. Participating financial institutions can adjust this limit based on their risk assessment and business requirements.

Bottom line

With FedNow, the Federal Reserve's new instant payment service, you get the chance to enjoy instant payments through your bank. Even though you can't use it directly, your bank adopting this service means you can reap possible benefits — like dodging late payment fees.

