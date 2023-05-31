When is it a good idea to borrow a personal loan to pay for wedding expenses?

You can't put a price tag on love, but a wedding is another matter. The average cost of tying the knot is $29,000, and figuring out how to finance that expense can suck the joy out of planning for your big day. One option for footing the bill, taking out a personal loan, can ease the stress on your bank account, but it's not always the right move. Here are some questions to ask yourself that will help you determine if a loan is a good fit for your situation.

How much do you and your partner have saved for the wedding?

You can't know if you need a loan for your wedding without having a solid grasp of your savings and how they match up to your expenses. This may sound obvious, but if you're planning a complicated wedding for months, it's easy to lose track of exactly what you're working with. Sit down with your partner and refresh (or create) your wedding budget so you have all the facts. If you don't have enough saved to cover the entirety of the wedding, then you may have to find ways to lower the cost of the wedding or take on a loan or credit card to foot the rest of the bill. Even if your savings come up short of your expenses, you can start squirreling away your cash now to reduce how much money you'll need to borrow to pay for the wedding. A high-yield savings account can be a good place to keep your money since you'll earn more in interest than you would by saving it in a traditional savings account. The Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings account doesn't charge overdraft fees, monthly fees or excessive transaction fees. If you're planning on taking a honeymoon, you choose the Bask Bank Mileage Savings Account. Account holders can earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles back instead of earning interest on their balance. With the mileage savings account, you'll earn 2.5 miles for every $1 saved annually. You can then use those miles for flights on American Airlines or any of its 20+ partner airlines, which means you may be able to effectively lower the cost of your postnuptial trip.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.15% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

Bask Bank Mileage Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn 2.5 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every $1 saved annually.

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Earn American Airlines AAdvantage miles instead of cash

No minimum balance

No monthly fees Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

Do you have other big expenses coming up soon?

One of the most important parts of a loan is the loan term, or how long you have to pay back the amount you borrowed (plus interest). A longer loan term means smaller monthly payments but you'll pay more in interest over the life of the loan. A shorter loan term means less interest paid by the end of it but your monthly installments will be bigger. Because defaulting on your loan payments will wreck your credit score (and create a whole heap of financial problems for you), make sure you don't have any large expenses planned — such as purchasing a house — in the next few years that could prevent you from comfortably paying off the loan. If you do, rein in your wedding expenses before taking out a loan you may not be able to afford.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

How does your credit score look?

While some personal loan lenders — like Upstart and OneMain Financial — consider applicants with fair or poor credit scores, you'll still want as high a credit score as possible before applying for a personal loan.

Upstart Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 6.7% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, credit card refinancing, wedding, moving or medical

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed FICO or Vantage score of 600 (but will accept applicants whose credit history is so insufficient they don't have a credit score)

Origination fee 0% to 8% of the target amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee The greater of 5% of monthly past due amount or $15 Terms apply.

OneMain Financial Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 18.00% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs

Loan amounts $1,500 to $20,000

Terms 24, 36, 48, 60 Months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee Flat fee starting at $25 to $onem00 or percentage ranging from 1% to 10% (depends on your state)

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $30 per late payment or up to 15% (depends on your state) Click here to see if you prequalify for a personal loan offer. Terms apply.

Applying with a higher credit score means you'll qualify for some of the lowest interest rates, making it more affordable to borrow money for your wedding. If you have some time before you need to apply for the loan, it's a good idea to work on raising your credit score.

Compare offers to find the best loan

Bottom line

To avoid taking on more debt than you can pay off, you should exhaust your other options before financing your wedding with a personal loan. This can mean anything from scaling back your ceremony and reception to increasing the amount you save for the big day. But if you have a decent credit score and your finances are in a position to pay off the loan in a timely manner, you can move ahead with getting the money you need to make the wedding of your dreams a reality. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.