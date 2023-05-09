3 reasons I jumped on the new 80,000-point Chase Sapphire Preferred Card offer

If you're looking for a new travel credit card or rewards credit card , here are three reasons why it's hard to go wrong with the Chase Sapphire Preferred .

I have a specific trip in mind to book with the bonus points , but even if my plans change, I can always cash out the points for a cool $705 profit (after paying the $95 annual fee). So it's a no-lose situation.

It's the perfect card for me because it complements the other Chase credit cards I have and it's exceptionally rewarding for my favorite type of spending — dining . It's also a card I'll keep in my wallet for the long term because its built-in travel insurance protections easily save me more in a year than what I pay for the $95 annual fee.

When the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card increased its welcome bonus to 80,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening, I jumped at the chance of getting the card.

Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

To qualify for the Chase Sapphire Preferred's welcome bonus, you must not currently have a Sapphire card (Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve®) and it needs to have been at least 48 months since you've earned a welcome bonus for any Sapphire card. You'll also need to be under Chase's 5/24 limit and likely need good to excellent credit.

Chase points are incredibly flexible

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are some of my favorite travel rewards because there are many options for redeeming them. The most basic option is to cash out Chase points for a statement credit. Chase points are worth one cent each as cash-back, so the Sapphire Preferred's new welcome offer is worth at least $800. And there are lots of ways to get even more valuable.

I recently redeemed Chase points for Airbnb gift cards that were on sale for 10% off, yielding 1.1 cents per point in value. When you're using the Chase Sapphire Preferred to book through the Chase travel portal, points are worth 25% more (1.25 cents per point). So the 80,000-point bonus is worth $1,000 for travel booked through Chase and it's easy to use your points this way.

Sapphire Preferred cardholders can also transfer Chase points to any of Chase's airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio. Experts generally value Chase points at two cents each when redeeming them this way. By strategically transferring points I could book 16 nights at a Category 1 Hyatt hotel or a round-trip off-peak business-class flight to Europe with Iberia.

The Sapphire Preferred is loaded with exceptional travel insurance

I usually rent cars three to four times a year and I plan on always paying with my Sapphire Preferred because it comes with primary rental car insurance that covers theft and collision damages. That means I can avoid paying the $10 to $15 daily fee the rental car company charges for similar coverage.

I also plan to use my Sapphire Preferred as my go-to travel card because it has baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement. These coverages apply to trips you pay for with the card and include travel booked with points (if you pay for the taxes with your Sapphire Preferred card). The trip delay reimbursement kicks in if your trip is delayed by 12+ hours or requires an overnight stay. You can be reimbursed for up to $500 in reasonable expenses, including hotels, transportation, food and toiletries. If your bags are delayed for more than six hours, you can be reimbursed up to $100 a day (for up to five days) for essential items you purchase, such as clothing, toiletries and chargers for your electronics.

It complements the other cards I have

My wife and I have a handful of Chase cards, including the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card. With the Freedom Unlimited, we earn at least 1.5% cash back on all purchases, which is great for spending that falls outside of traditional bonus categories like groceries or travel. And the Ink Business Cash rewards my wife for her freelance business expenses.