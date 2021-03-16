Why there's no true 'best credit card'—and how to choose the one for you

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If you’re searching for a new credit card, there’s a good chance you'll turn to Google and look up "what’s the best credit card." That’s a question I often get asked by everyone from family and friends to the salesperson who sold me a car, but I always have the same answer: there’s no true best credit card — it all depends on you. There are hundreds of cards available, like a simple cash-back card, such as the Citi® Double Cash Card, or a home improvement card like the Home Depot Credit Card. Everyone has unique financial and personal situations, so a card that’s the best for me isn’t necessarily the best for you, and vice versa. That said, there are best credit cards for earning rewards in specific categories, like groceries, dining and travel, as well as getting out of debt and building credit. It's important to know why you want to open a credit card before you apply, so you don't open the wrong type of card. If you opened a $550 annual fee rewards card, but then realize it's not for you, you can't just shred it and recover the cost. The card will remain open and you'll still be responsible for paying the annual fee. Not to mention — applying for a credit card results in a hard pull on your credit report, so you'll want to apply with discernment. Luckily, with a little research, you can avoid the potential headache of having a card that doesn't meet your spending habits. Below, we outline some questions that you can ask yourself to make sure you choose the best credit card for your needs.

What’s your credit score?

When will you use the credit card?

Are you willing to pay an annual fee?

Bottom line

Even though there’s no single best credit card, there’s still a best credit card for you. That may be a rewards card, 0% APR card or a starter card that can help you build credit. Simply review the reasons why you need a credit card and what you want to get out of using one. Your answers can help narrow down your options and influence the card that you apply for.

