Pro surfer Kelly Slater created an artificial wave machine that could revolutionize surfing.
By: Josh Lipton
By: Thomas Franck
Billionaire Mario Gabelli believes now is the right time to be buying stock in sports, esports and gambling companies.
Jack Groetzinger, SeatGeek co-founder, discusses hot trends in entertainment and the company's new partnerships.
Jeremy Darroch, CEO of Sky, explains whether or not the rights to televised sports is sustainable for the television channel.
Johnny Manziel's career has gone from bad to worse. Nike confirmed to CNBC that the former Heisman Quarterback was no longer a Nike athlete.
The decision was made after McGregor informed UFC officials that he would not participate in any promotional activities for the event.
Note to sports team owners: Don't float stock in your team when they have the worst record in their league.
Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk is partnering with Sony.
Five-time MLB All-Star Torii Hunter retired from baseball after the 2015 season, and is now helping celebrities with investment strategies to prevent them from going broke, with The Clubhouse Investment Club.
Three years after a deadly bombing at the Boston Marathon, technology has changed the way law enforcement monitors the event.
It's assumed that winning teams generate fans' interest and ticket revenue, but some experts say that formula doesn't always hold up.
Many consider Stephen Curry the NBA's best player, but the Golden State Warriors do not pay him top dollar.
CNBC’s Jim Cramer talks to Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright along with senior captains Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu at the NYSE.
Ringing today's opening bell are Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright, and players Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu, at the NYSE; and CNBC's Make It team with CNBC Digital Senior Vice President Jonathan Meyers, Deputy Managing Editor Jeffrey Nash, and Executive Producer Michael Senzon, at the Nasdaq.
China's governing elite says playing golf is not unlawful as long as party members pay to play with their own money.
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods have expressed interest in buying the assets of rival U.S. retailer Sports Authority.
Low Teo Ping, President of Singapore Rugby Union, says Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa are the teams best-positioned to win this year's tournament.
Drew Rosenhaus told CNBC on Thursday that the Heisman winner has five days to get treatment — or he will no longer represent him.
Drew Rosenhaus, NFL Agent, talks about terminating his representation of quarterback Johnny Manziel over the player's need for treatment.
