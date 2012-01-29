    ×

    • Will Sky keep hold of sport rights?
      Jeremy Darroch, CEO of Sky, explains whether or not the rights to televised sports is sustainable for the television channel.

    • Johnny Manziel poses with a jersey during the 2014 NFL Draft.
      Nike drops troubled free agent Johnny Manziel

      Johnny Manziel's career has gone from bad to worse. Nike confirmed to CNBC that the former Heisman Quarterback was no longer a Nike athlete.

    • Conor McGregor from Dublin, Ireland, raised the flag after his victory at the UFC Fight Night 26 at TD Garden, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013.
      MMA star McGregor 'pulled' from UFC 200 event

      The decision was made after McGregor informed UFC officials that he would not participate in any promotional activities for the event.

    • Erick Aybar of the Atlanta Braves cannot make a play on a hit by Wilson Ramos of the Washington Nationals (not pictured) in the second inning at Nationals Park on April 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.
      Atlanta Braves—bad baseball team, worse stock

      Note to sports team owners: Don't float stock in your team when they have the worst record in their league.

    • Tony Hawk's jump into tech
      Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk is partnering with Sony.

    • Preventing athletes & celebs from going broke
      Five-time MLB All-Star Torii Hunter retired from baseball after the 2015 season, and is now helping celebrities with investment strategies to prevent them from going broke, with The Clubhouse Investment Club.

    • Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 18, 2016.
      How technology is changing the Boston Marathon

      Three years after a deadly bombing at the Boston Marathon, technology has changed the way law enforcement monitors the event.

    • Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers battles for a loose ball in a game last February.
      Some NBA teams win with fans—even when they lose

      It's assumed that winning teams generate fans' interest and ticket revenue, but some experts say that formula doesn't always hold up.

    • Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors lays up a shot against Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on January 13, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.
      The NBA's MVP is still a ridiculous bargain

      Many consider Stephen Curry the NBA's best player, but the Golden State Warriors do not pay him top dollar.

    • Villanova Wildcats at NYSE
      CNBC’s Jim Cramer talks to Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright along with senior captains Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu at the NYSE.

    • Opening Bell, April 15, 2016
      Ringing today's opening bell are Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright, and players Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu, at the NYSE; and CNBC's Make It team with CNBC Digital Senior Vice President Jonathan Meyers, Deputy Managing Editor Jeffrey Nash, and Executive Producer Michael Senzon, at the Nasdaq.

    • Golf now declared legal by Chinese Communist Party
      China's governing elite says playing golf is not unlawful as long as party members pay to play with their own money.

    • A Dick's Sporting Goods store in West Nyack, New York
      Dick's, Academy Sports eye Sports Authority assets

      Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods have expressed interest in buying the assets of rival U.S. retailer Sports Authority.

    • Rugby Sevens
      Low Teo Ping, President of Singapore Rugby Union, says Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa are the teams best-positioned to win this year's tournament.

    • Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns walks off of the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 31-10 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 5, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
      Johnny Manziel's agent: I'm 'gravely concerned'

      Drew Rosenhaus told CNBC on Thursday that the Heisman winner has five days to get treatment — or he will no longer represent him.

    • Agent to Manziel: Get help
      Drew Rosenhaus, NFL Agent, talks about terminating his representation of quarterback Johnny Manziel over the player's need for treatment.

