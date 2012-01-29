Maya Hari of Twitter says consumers have "voted with their eyeballs." » Read More
|
By: Kevin Breuninger
The President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition includes New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and actor and retired bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno. » Read More
|
By: Eric Chemi
CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on an investigation into burner Twitter accounts potentially tied to Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo. » Read More
|
By: Justina Crabtree
A row has blown up over a sponsorship deal between one of the world's richest soccer clubs and the landlocked African country of Rwanda. » Read More
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox