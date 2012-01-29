Formula One has approved a new Miami street circuit Grand Prix to be added to the calendar in 2019. » Read More
|
CNBC's Adam Reed speaks about the final weekend of play in England's top flight soccer league. » Read More
|
By: Blanche Lim
NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum told CNBC his organization is looking to some Asian nations for growth. » Read More
|
By: Jim Cramer
Jim Cramer pushes back on the market's reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart. » Read More
The NY Attorney General's crackdown on daily fantasy sites FanDuel and DraftKings may have impacted the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets telecast.
The decision comes after FanDuel led a protest of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after he called daily fantasy sports illegal gambling.
Angela Lee is part of a new generation of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters from Asia, and has been turning heads along the way.
Daily fantasy sports sites have been disallowed in New York by the Attorney General's office, which leads to the question of what's really gambling.
The Patriots, Bengals, and Panthers have 8 wins and 0 losses halfway through the season
We crunched the numbers to predict which of the three remaining undefeated teams can stay unbeaten in the NFL.
Fantasy football falls nowhere near gambling, but instead relates more closely to day time trading or investment, Eaton says.
Vladimir Putin said Russia needed to conduct its own probe into claims its athletes had taken performance-enhancing drugs.
CNBC breaks down what Russia’s scandal means for its reputation and the world of track and field sports.
Castlewood Group is bringing one of the fiercest rivalries in English football to Singapore. Former stars of Manchester United and Liverpool will play in an 11-a-side showdown on November 14 at Singapore's National Stadium.
Marc Edelman, Zicklin School of Law Professor, weighs in on the battle over fantasy sports and whether or not it's really gambling. The Closing Bell panel weighs in.
Despite the New York state attorney general issuing an cease-and-desist letter against daily fantasy sports operators, the games aren't over for now.
The World Anti-Doping Agency reported that Russian athletes engage in widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs. Russia's media aren't having it.
Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will work with the city of Carson on the potential construction of a new Los Angeles NFL stadium.
The New York State attorney general on Tuesday ordered fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel, to stop accepting bets from New York residents, with Hany Nada, GGV Capital founder and managing partner.
A pink diamond was bought for $28 million at a Christie's auction, and the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders have agreed to have Disney's Bob Iger become chairman of their bid to build a stadium, reports CNBC's Sue Herera.
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox