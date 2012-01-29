A new business has emerged: Professional training programs designed to maximize college football players' draft potential. » Read More
By: Jessica Dickler
These former football stars who have become financial gurus have some sage advice for newly minted draft picks. » Read More
By: Arjun Kharpal
WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia recently and is putting on The Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Friday. » Read More
The Cleveland Browns believe all Baker Mayfield has in common with Johnny Manziel are height and a Heisman. » Read More
The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League is generating never-before-seen sums of money.
Lance Armstrong has reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government in a whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages.
In January 2017, Liberty Media completed its $8 billion takeover of Formula One, marking the start of a new era after Bernie Ecclestone oversaw the sport for 40 years.
CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on how sporting venues are using your face to sell you advertisements.
The NBA has bucked trends in other sports, showing ratings increases, attendance increases, and skyrocketing valuations. CNBC's Eric Chemi reports.
FIFA aligns itself with Chinese, Russian and Middle Eastern firms as it struggles to find sponsorship from Western brands
Roku device users can now watch ESPN+ for a monthly subscription fee.
CNBC's Leslie Picker reports on Roku shares jumping after announcing the arrival of ESPN+ to its platform.
The Philadelphia 76ers went from worst-in-basketball to championship contenders. CNBC talks to players and team execs on the turnaround and the future of sports.
CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on the Philadelphia 76er's first NBA playoff appearance since 2012.
There are some troublesome patterns in how advertisers are targeting female marathon runners, Carly Drake writes in The Conversation.
Manchester City has lost just twice in the league all season and managed 18 consecutive league wins earlier in the season.
Manchester City won the Premier League title with 5 games to spare after rivals Manchester United suffered an unexpected loss.
The basketball business is booming with a winning formula of rock star players and shorter games.
NBA Playoffs are about to start and the league is seeing all its financial metrics hitting record highs. CNBC's Eric Chemi reports.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold a 49-percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Joe Tsai, the NBA team said in a statement.
