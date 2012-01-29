A new business has emerged: Professional training programs designed to maximize college football players' draft potential. » Read More
By: Jessica Dickler
These former football stars who have become financial gurus have some sage advice for newly minted draft picks. » Read More
By: Arjun Kharpal
WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia recently and is putting on The Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Friday. » Read More
The Cleveland Browns believe all Baker Mayfield has in common with Johnny Manziel are height and a Heisman. » Read More
When it comes to success, few physically embody that state better than sports stars.
Drew Rosenhaus, Rosenhaus Sports Representation CEO and NFL agent, weighs in on what he expects from tonight's NFL Draft as well as the state of the sport.
It's NFL Draft day, and among the factors that will make or break the fate of college player prospects is a new IQ assessment test developed by a Miami Dolphins employee. Pre-employment IQ testing is estimated to be a $2 billion market.
Shahid Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team.
Match-fixing is endemic across lower-levels of the sport.
The Hollywood star speaks about her women's sportswear company.
The concerns were aired during a confidential October meeting between players and owners while the controversy over the protests raged in the thick of the NFL season, The New York Times says.
Formula One's recent rebrand didn't set the world alight. Landor's Peter Knapp says it's a useful way to signal change, but beware of upsetting tribal fans!
An English soccer team announced plans for a two match post season tour to Myanmar, despite safety concerns in the country.
Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division.
CEO Tidjane Thiam speaks on the impact of volatility and the departure of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Jean-Briac Perrette of Discovery Networks International says the company wants to reach its customers across the media landscape.
Gronkowski, a horse named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, is actually going to have to sit out the Kentucky Derby this year after spiking a fever, Louisville Business First reports.
Digital Engagement Director at The Football Association, Russel James, talks to MMM about the sports digital transformation.
Sporting venues are using your face to sell you advertisements. Eric Chemi reports
Ross Brawn is in charge of motorsport at F1, so what does he have planned for future seasons and what do teams like McLaren and Mercedes think?
