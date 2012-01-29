Lesley Vesser, Hall of Fame Broadcaster for CBS, said that the NFL is moving to mobile because the league knows that consumers are decreasingly watching games on their TVs. She also commented on the Colin Kaepernick issue, saying that taking a knee during the Nation Anthem was not meant to be offensive. » Read More
|
CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports that the National Football League made a deal with Verizon to enable 400 million phones and tablets to stream football games. Customers do not need to be a Verizon subscriber to stream the games. » Read More
|
By: Emma Newburger
The protests against police brutality and racial injustice have drawn fiery condemnations from President Donald Trump and are likely to remain a hot-button cultural and political issue this fall. » Read More
|
Brad Gilbert, ESPN analyst and former pro tennis player, talks to the "Squawk Box" crew about the U.S. Open as the Williams sisters face off tonight. » Read More
CNBC's Dominic Chu reports that the NBA has officially pulled the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina due to the state's controversial bathroom law.
Former 49ers NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Steve Young says Colin Kaepernick will likely not be the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Joe Theismann, NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback, discusses his thoughts on the current market at the 27th annual American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament.
The 3 time Super Bowl winning quarterback talks football, politics, and markets.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport denied to appeal the Olympic ban on 68 Russian track and field athletes.
Brazil arrested 10 people suspected of belonging to a group supporting IS and discussing terrorist attacks on the Rio Olympic Games.
Joshua Buatsi, light heavyweight boxer for Team GB, talks about the challenges facing Britain's boxing team ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Professional Golfer Bubba Watson displayed his experimental golf cart aircraft on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."
Professional Golfer Bubba Watson teamed up with Oakley to create the first flying golf cart jetpack.
CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports on big announcements for social media content including Twitter inking a deal with the NBA and Facebook's drive for live video content from internet personalities.
Pro golfer Bubba Watson, shows "Squawk Alley" the first flying golf cart.
More than 400 Russian Olympic athletes will learn Tuesday whether they are banned from the Rio Summer Olympics, NBC News reported.
NBA will produce two shows for Twitter. Discussing the outlook for Twitter, with the "Squawk on the Street" crew.
WWE was sued on Monday by dozens of retired wrestlers seeking to hold it responsible for neurological injuries they claimed to suffer.
Boxing is returning to the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium with a championship bout, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The Dallas Cowboys take the top spot in Forbes' annual list as the world's most valuable sports team. Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, discusses boxing, football and politics.
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox