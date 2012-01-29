Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the Tiger Woods effect and his comeback. » Read More
By: Laura Galligan
The NFL is one of the world's most lucrative sports leagues, according to a new report from Forbes. The Dallas Cowboys just became the first team to reach a valuation of $5 billion. » Read More
By: AJ Perez
A canoeing group filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming Trump's use of his golf course in Northern Virginia has led to illegal restrictions on the Potomac River, USA Today reports. » Read More
By: Michelle Fox
Eric Dickerson is making waves with his latest play: threatening a boycott of the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies unless Hall of Fame members get health insurance and an annual salary. » Read More
"That is a consequence of living in a real-time environment," Kasper Rorsted tells CNBC.
CNBC's Sara Eisen reports the highlights of Adidas' quarterly earnings and her interview with CEO Kaspar Rorsted.
Adidas reported better-than-expected earnings, thanks to growth in online trading and a boost to its North American and Chinese performance.
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted discusses business in Europe amid a turbo-charged year for elections on the continent and his company's digital advertising strategy.
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted discusses earnings and the potential for growth in the company's two biggest markets, the U.S. and China.
Prices for Kentucky Derby tickets are going up again this year, but there is a wide spectrum of options.
Longtime Yankees players Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter speak to CNBC about the game of baseball and their favorite charities.
At BTIG's annual Charity Day, CNBC's Bob Pisani speaks with Major League Baseball's Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.
From ticket sales to merchandising, broadcast rights to sponsorship, sport attracts billions of dollars in revenue.
Tom Glick, COO of City Football Group, and Sholto Douglas-Home, CMO of Hays, discuss their companies' marketing partnership.
Chantelle Kemp, systems trainer at Hays, explains that: "Monday to Friday I support the blue, on the weekends I support the red."
"We aspire to create winning teams for our clients and Manchester City is a winning team," says Sholto Douglas-Home, CMO of Hays.
Nick Pinder, head of partnership marketing (EMEA) at Manchester City FC, explains how marketing deals with companies such as Etihad and SAP benefit the football club.
Tom Glick, COO of City Football Group, discusses how sponsorship partners are selected for one of the world's richest football clubs.
Twitter said it streamed more than 800 hours of live content in the first quarter of this year, reaching 45 million viewers.
Merritt Paulson, CEO & owner of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns, discusses the growth for Major League Soccer in the U.S.
