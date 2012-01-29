Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas speaks with "Power Lunch" about the importance of getting the flu shot and his views on football now. » Read More
Justin Leonard, former Ryder Cup golfer, discusses U.S. golfers' performances as the Europeans are set to lead in the Ryder Cup. » Read More
Robert Kraft, Kraft Group chairman and New England Patriots owner, and Michael Rubin, Kynetic CEO & founder and part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the New England Patriots' outlook this season, NFL ratings misconceptions, and the trade war impact on his company. » Read More
CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports the NFL's latest ventures in capturing digital audiences including tonight's first NFL game to be streamed on Twitter.
Online retailer Fanatics says the temporary ban of Harambe was a mistake.
Clifford Bloxham, senior vice-president at Octagon, breaks down the key details of what to expect from the annual tennis tournament, Wimbledon.
The team has been named the most valuable National Football League team for the 10th consecutive year.
Every July 1, Bobby Bonilla gets paid $1.19 million by the New York Mets even though he hasn't played for them since 1999.
Jay Sole, Morgan Stanley, discusses his outlook for Nike after the company released its earnings report. The “Fast Money Halftime Report” traders weigh in.
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg jokingly admits that relations are just "slightly" tense between Lewis Hamilton and him.
Nike reported better than expected earnings and was helped by an increase in demand in key markets around the world. Analyst Sam Poser gives his take.
The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that Russian hackers had released medical information on a further 25 sports stars.
Former NBA player David Robinson, co-founder of Admiral Capital, discusses his transition into the real estate business and his work in private equity and investment.
James Blake, former pro tennis player and "Ways of Grace" author, talks about how a false arrest inspired him to write a book about it.
Formula One driver Nico Rosberg says he has a neutral relationship with teammate Lewis Hamilton off the racing track.
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg tells CNBC how he plans on preparing himself for the Singapore Grand Prix held this weekend.
Quicken Loans Chairman and Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert sits down with Deirdre Bosa to discuss jobs, Trump’s economic policies and much more.
CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports the latest on Twitter, including the company's three new streaming video apps that are sending shares higher.
Phil Jackson's dreams of bringing an NBA championship home to the Knicks are over. In a mutual agreement he parted ways with Jim Dolan's New York Knicks Wednesday morning.
