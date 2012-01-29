Jim Cramer details why the standout retailer is worth buying into any weakness. » Read More
By: Elizabeth Gurdus
Jim Cramer details why the standout retailer is worth buying into any weakness. » Read More
By: Scott Gleeson and Tom Schad
As fantasy football has become a ubiquitous part of the NFL season, it's also an essential part of prison life, but the chain of information from NFL to prison is difficult to acquire behind bars, USA Today reports. » Read More
By: Eric Chemi
CNBC's Eric Chemi sits down with legendary tennis player Andre Agassi at the U.S. Open in Flushing, NY. The two discuss Nike's Kaepernick campaign, sports gambling, what it will take to bring U.S. male tennis players back to prominence and the evolution of tennis outfits. » Read More
Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant tells CNBC he'd rather be remembered for his investing acumen than his skills on the court.
Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant and his co-founder Jeff Stibel, former CEO of Web.com, discuss their new venture capital fund, Bryant Stibel.
Giambattista Rossi, lecturer in sport labor markets at Birkbeck, University of London, talks about the purpose of public finance for sport.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Task Force's Michael Rofe says the Rio Olympics was a great display of athletic ability, but there was just too much focus on negative news.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared as the video game character Super Mario during the Rio Olympics closing ceremony.
China Sports Insider's Editor Mark Dreyer wraps up the highlights of the Rio Olympics, which he says was a pretty successful event.
Lochte has not seen the last of the fallout surrounding his initial story of a robbery in Rio de Janeiro that he later admitted he "over-exaggerated."
Liverpool Football Club's owners haven't received a bid, a club source said on Sunday, after reports of interest from a Chinese-led consortium.
U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte admitted on Brazil TV Saturday that he had exaggerated his tale of being robbed at gunpoint, but insisted he did not lie.
Companies and organizations like Visa and UNICEF are using the athletes to bring awareness to the worldwide refugee plight.
The Paralympics' deep budget cuts mean a venue will close down, facilities will be dismantled and the workforce will be reduced, organizers said.
Usain Bolt drew down the curtain on his brilliant Olympic career by securing a sweep of the sprint titles for a third successive Games on Friday.
UFC fights are now considering unionizing, CNBC's Jane Wells reports.
Is Ryan Lochte's career over, following his apology for his behavior in Rio? Richard Roth, attorney and founder of The Roth Law Firm, shares his take.
An effort is underway to unionize the UFC. Talk about a championship fight.
