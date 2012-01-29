Nike CEO Mark Parker "certainly doesn't need board approval to figure out where to run an ad," board member Beth Comstock says. » Read More
By: Adam Reed
Formula One has announced a sponsorship and data rights deal with Interregional Sports Group that it said will enable the development of live in-play betting at Grand Prix. » Read More
Peloton CEO John Foley discusses competition in the home cycling space just months before suing competitor Flywheel. » Read More
By: Adam Reed
Something will have to give when Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) meet in the Champions League on Wednesday. » Read More
CNBC's Sara Eisen reports the latest on Under Armour's Asia tour, including what Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has to say about trademarking issues in China.
The first African-American woman to win gold in an individual swimming event opens up about the importance of willpower.
American pro-golfer Tiger Woods said Wednesday he plans to return to competitive golf at Safeway Open in October.
CNBC's Sara Eisen reports on Under Armour's plans for China. Also, NBA's Steph Curry reacts to the "dad shoe" comments surrounding his signature basketball shoes.
CNBC's Sara Eisen gives a glimse into NBA star Steph Curry's downtime while on tour in Asia.
In the sneaker wars, China is the new front line. Under Armour’s tactic: two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.
Jersey sales for 49ers' Colin Kaepernick skyrocket after protest.
CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks to NBA star Steph Curry and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank about their partnership while on tour in Asia.
NBA's Steph Curry speaks to CNBC's Sara Eisen about the controversy surrounding NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
CNBC accompanied NBA All-Star Steph Curry on a promotional tour of China for Under Armour. Here's how he won over Chinese fans.
Basketball star and global sensation Stephen Curry tells CNBC about the three unique moments he knew he'd "made it" in terms of success and fame.
The $8.5 billion sale of motorsport franchise Formula 1 could be driven off track by an ownership conflict of interest.
Mark Laneve, Ford vp, and Anthony Munoz, NFL Hall-of-Famer, discuss Ford's partnership with the National Football Association as the automaker builds up its toughness image.
CNBC's Sara Eisen talks to Kevin Plank, Under Armour CEO and the NBA's Stephen Curry about competing against established brands in Asia.
CNBC is following NBA All-Star Steph Curry and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank through China for a crucial marketing trip.
San Francisco 49ers fans are buying Kaepernick jerseys in big numbers following his National Anthem protest.
