Melania Trump among those supporting Lebron James in his heated war of words with the president.
By: Javier E. David
Before President Donald Trump publicly questioned the intelligence of LeBron James on Twitter, he was apparently one of the NBA great's biggest cheerleaders.
By: Adam Reed
The 24 teams that make up the Championship brought in combined revenue of €835 million euros for the 2016/17 season, making it the sixth highest soccer league anywhere in terms of revenue.
The league is the only pro sports organization to offer long-term employees a sabbatical.
Legendary CBS sportscaster Lesley Visser discusses her experience working with CEO Les Moonves, who has been hit with sexual harassment allegations, and how she succeeded in a male-dominated industry.
CNBC's Eric Chemi reveals the new perk companies are using to retain top employees in a tight labor market.
Employers are finding unique ways to reward tenured employees in a tight job market.
Often viewed as a sport played by old men, today golf is undergoing something of a revolution at the top of the game. CNBC's Adam Reed reports on the changing face of the sport.
English soccer's The championship beats its European counterparts in terms of spend thanks to broadcast deals, says CNBC's Adam Reed.
Matt Davey, Scientific Games digital group CEO, discusses the quick proliferation of legalized sports betting in the U.S. and how the tech company is supporting the rollout.
CNBC's Adam Reed speaks about the transfer of soccer players at European soccer clubs, and the potential for a domino effect as Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus.
These streaming ‘disruptors’ have been busy picking up rights in certain territories, which in the U.K. has seen major blows to more traditional broadcasters including BT and Sky.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren discuss the future of sports betting now that MGM is the official gaming partner of the NBA.
CNBC's Adam Reed speaks about a change in leadership at Ferrari.
Ashish Kochar, a portfolio manager at ColumbiaThreadneedle, and CNBC's Adam Reed speak about the bidding war for European broadcaster Sky.
CNBC's Adam Reed speaks about gaming firm EA's latest figures and the U.S. appetite for soccer.
Sebastien Wasels, Paris Saint-Germain's managing director for Asia Pacific, tells CNBC about the club's expansion in Asia and how it's navigating the China market.
George Barrios, WWE co-president, joins the 'Closing Bell' team to discuss the sports entertainment company, what it's doing to drive this massive rally and its upcoming TV deals.
Flippy, the burger flipping robot, has a new gig cooking fried chicken tenders and tater tots at Dodger Stadium, USA Today reports.
Usmanov is said to be frustrated at his failure to buyout majority owner, Stan Kroenke
