CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on how pro sports teams, like the Texas Rangers, are investing in off-the-field entertainment.
Bridgestone Golf has been getting a major boost in sales, web traffic, and social engagement thanks to Tiger Woods. Bridgestone Golf President and CEO Dan Murphy sits down with the 'Power Lunch' team to discuss the Tiger effect.
By: Adam Reed
Premier League teams spent £1.2 billion buying players in the first shortened summer transfer window.
CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis reports on the performance of Nike's golf segment as one of their sponsored athletes could win the PGA Championship.
The "Squawk Box" crew discusses a new tweet from President Trump over anthem protests in the NFL.
CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on the trend of professional sports teams adding entertainment venues to their businesses.
Jim Cramer breaks down why hedge funds are feeling the pain when it comes to tariffs.
Jim Cramer tracks professional wrestling broadcaster WWE's growth story and explains why the stock is worth buying on a pullback.
The Texas Rangers enter the sports entertainment business with a $250 million complex in Arlington.
Buffalo Wild Wings is looking to become your one stop shop for beer, wings, sports and sports betting.
The world number 11 player admitted he didn’t notice the missing prize money.
Millennials are the driving force behind a resurgence in popularity for heritage sneakers, according to the chief executive of the world's second-largest sportswear brand.
German sportswear firm Adidas reported stronger-than-anticipated second-quarter net profit on Thursday, with the company saying it remains firmly on track to hit it's full-year targets.
American billionaire Stan Kroenke has made an offer to buy the rest of Arsenal.
With soccer's Premier League season about to begin, clubs are battling to sign the players they need to ensure a successful campaign.
Jimmy Dunne, senior managing principal at Sandler O’Neill, joins the 'Fast Money Halftime Report' team to discuss his banking and markets outlook.
