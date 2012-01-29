Tailgating's official sport cornhole has been airing on TV, at times becoming the most viewed sport, ahead of baseball and the Tour de France » Read More
By: Michelle Fox
Justin Thomas says Tiger Woods helped get golf, and the prize money, where it is today. » Read More
By: Adam Reed
La Liga plans to bring a regular season club match to the United States, the first to be played outside of Europe. » Read More
CNBC's Adam Reed reports on Fernando Alonso's retirement from the sport, after a career spanning 17 years. » Read More
Andrew Simmons, founder of Vision Personal Training, says there are three things to focus on to achieve a healthy lifestyle: work, family and exercise.
Would Elizabeth Warren's advice to public companies help the Knicks win an NBA championship?
In a little less than a year, Fortnite has become a global phenomenon. Now parents are hiring gaming coaches for their kids with the high hope their Fortnite skills will be enough to land them a college scholarship.
Gary Loveman, Harvard University senior finance lecturer and former Caesars CEO and chairman, joins the 'Squawk Box' team to weigh in on the legalization of sports betting and his thoughts on Wynn.
Pro golfer Justin Thomas discusses this weekend's PGA Championship, Tiger Woods' legacy and his financial strategy.
Officials and guests of the New York City Football Club rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Tottenham Hotspur will play home games at Wembley Stadium until at least October because of construction delays.
Behind-the-scenes footage including Cristiano Ronaldo and match highlights will be made available across all devices.
Christian Mason of Virgin Active discusses how his company attracts repeat visits to its gyms by making exercise "fun."
Social media giant Facebook is to broadcast Spain's premier soccer league live to viewers in India and other South Asian countries at no cost.
Brooks Koepka held off a challenge from Woods to win the U.S. PGA title and $1.98 million.
President Donald Trump condemned "all forms of racism and violence" a year after a march in Charlottesville sparked violent clashes.
CNBC's Eric Chemi reports on how pro sports teams, like the Texas Rangers, are investing in off-the-field entertainment.
Bridgestone Golf has been getting a major boost in sales, web traffic, and social engagement thanks to Tiger Woods. Bridgestone Golf President and CEO Dan Murphy sits down with the 'Power Lunch' team to discuss the Tiger effect.
Premier League teams spent £1.2 billion buying players in the first shortened summer transfer window.
CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis reports on the performance of Nike's golf segment as one of their sponsored athletes could win the PGA Championship.
