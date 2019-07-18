“ At this point, like, you need our cool factor more than we need your validation.”

Was Tony Hawk the first athlete to realize the power of a “personal brand”? He’s likely the first skateboarder to establish the sport as a serious player in business. Fans are known to joke that Michael Jordan is the Tony Hawk of basketball, such has been his impact. He’s currently making fun of the idea that he’s a sell-out in an ad campaign for Bagel Bites, discussing his previous endorsements of the snack. In a nice twist, the commercial was made by D/CAL, the ad agency Hawk founded last year.

He also ran a line of kids’ skate clothing that was sold to Quiksilver in 2000 for an undisclosed amount, and started the Tony Hawk Foundation, a not-for-profit that builds skate parks in deprived parts of the U.S. Hawk founded it in 2002 with $125,000 he won from an appearance on a celebrity edition of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” and since then it has helped fund more than 550 skate parks.

Along with featuring in skate movies and establishing a skateboard and BMX live arena show, Hawk also appeared in a 2003 episode of The Simpsons, when Bart joins Hawk’s skateboarding tour. But it took years from Hall’s initial call to the show’s casting agent for the Hawk storyline to be written, because to start with “most of (the) writers (were) sort of East Coast, Ivy League grads, and they weren’t familiar with the world of skate,” Hall said. Hawk has since said being on the show was a career highlight.

ince their release in 1999, Hawk’s series of video games are reported to have made more than $1.4 billion in sales and Hawk has seen his “fair share” of that, with a net worth estimated at $140 million.

And as well as investments in Blue Bottle Coffee stores (a majority stake was sold to Nestle for a reported $500 million), restaurant GuacAmigos in Los Angeles and tech company Nest, he has bought the rights to skateboarding novel Slam by Nick Hornby with composer Mark Mothersbaugh, which is being developed into a Broadway show.

“I started investing in recent years, mostly because I do want to have some sort of exit strategy from all this. I love what I do, but I'm (over) 50. You know, I know my mortality here and I want to provide for my family, and also want to be available to them, and not traveling, and chasing the carrot all the time,” he told “The Brave Ones.”

He still loves skateboarding and three years ago videoed another successful 900, at the age of 48, on his YouTube channel the Ride Channel. Son Spencer — a babe in arms for his first 900 — was on the sidelines, and in February, Hawk posted a video on Twitter of him teaching 11 year-old daughter Kadence Clover a trick, a clip that has been watched more than 15 million times. Eldest son Riley, 26, is a pro skateboarder, while Keegan, 17, is also a fan of the sport.

Skateboarding will make its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in part because of Hawk’s persuasion. “I was championing skating and telling (the International Olympic Committee) that, look, this could do for your Summer Games what snowboarding has done for your Winter Games. And at this point, like, you need our cool factor more than we need your validation,” Hawk said.

He's brave in business as well as sport, sister Pat told “The Brave Ones.” “If I was to pick the bravest thing that I've seen Tony do, it would have to be one of his famous tricks that look easy when the public sees it but could probably kill you if you hit it wrong … And there is this look on his face,” she said.

“He had it when he did the 900 at the X-Games where he's just looking down. ‘I'm either going to make this, or I'm going to get taken away on a stretcher.’ That's the look. That's the bravery. And I think that he does have that in business as well.”