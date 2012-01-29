Why would photography professionals would find a need to pay a small fortune for a camera, in a world where smartphones seem to be cannibalizing high-end devices? » Read More
By: John Harwood
CNBC's John Harwood talks to Republican incumbent Mimi Walters of California's 45th Congressional District and her Democratic challenger Katie Porter. The race is rated a tossup. » Read More
By: Sara Salinas
In total 41 executives have left Tesla in 2018, according to a list compiled by short-seller Jim Chanos — 58 in the last 12 months. » Read More
By: Lora Kolodny, Jordan Novet
Anaplan has hired a new CFO, Dave Morton, after his brief stint as Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer. » Read More
Nike tapped Colin Kaepernick for its latest ad campaign. Kaepernick has become a polarizing figure in the sports universe ever since he decided not to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
The New York-based bank merged its corporate and investment bank with its capital markets origination businesses and named a pair of veterans, Tyler Dickson and Manolo Falco, to run the new division,
Private payrolls added 163,000 jobs in August, a considerable slowdown from the 217,000 in July and well below what had been an average of 206,000 a month. Economists surveyed by Reuters had been expecting 190,000 new hires.
Republican Rep. Mimi Walters takes on Democratic challenger Katie Porter in CNBC's digital debate.
CNBC market reporters bring you the latest on the stock markets throughout the day as well as fast, accurate, and actionable business news.
Jim Cramer explains why he thinks Home Depot and Lowe's will trounce Floor & Decor in the home improvement sector.