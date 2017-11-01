Baseball ratings hit a home run ahead of final World Series game

HOME
EDITION
News
Economy
Finance
Health Care
Real Estate
Wealth
Autos
Earnings
Energy
Life
Media
Politics
Retail
Commentary
Special Reports
Asia
Europe
CFO Council
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S.
Asia
Europe
Stocks
Commodities
Currencies
Bonds
Funds
ETFs
Investing
Trading Nation
Trader Talk
Financial Advisors
Personal Finance
Etf Street
Portfolio
Watchlist
Stock Screener
Fund Screener
Tech
Mobile
Social Media
Enterprise
Gaming
Cybersecurity
Tech Guide
Make It
Entrepreneurs
Leadership
Careers
Money
Specials
Primetime
Video
Top Video
Latest Video
U.S. Video
Asia Video
Europe Video
CEO Interviews
Analyst Interviews
Full Episodes
Shows
Watch Live
CNBC U.S. Business Day
CNBC U.S. Primetime
CNBC Asia-Pacific
CNBC Europe
CNBC World
Full Episodes
More
Log In
|
Register
Log Out
News
Economy
Finance
Health Care
Real Estate
Wealth
Autos
Consumer
Earnings
Energy
Life
Media
Politics
Retail
Commentary
Special Reports
Asia
Europe
CFO Council
Pro
View All
News & Analysis
Video
PRO Talks
PRO Uncut
Kensho Stats
Take a Tour
Subscribe
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S.
Asia
Europe
Stocks
Commodities
Currencies
Bonds
Funds
ETFs
Make It
Entrepreneurs
Leadership
Careers
Money
Specials
Primetime
Investing
Trading Nation
Trader Talk
Financial Advisors
Personal Finance
Etf Street
Portfolio
Watchlist
Stock Screener
Fund Screener
Tech
Mobile
Social Media
Enterprise
Gaming
Cybersecurity
Tech Guide
Video
Top Video
Latest Video
U.S. Video
Asia Video
Europe Video
CEO Interviews
Analyst Interviews
Full Episodes
Shows
CNBC U.S. Business Day
CNBC U.S. Primetime
CNBC Asia-Pacific
CNBC Europe
CNBC World
Special Reports
Smart Investing
Your Money, Your Future
CNBC First Class
My Success Story
Investor Toolkit
Trading Nation
Retire Well
The Fintech Effect
Original Series
Executive Edge
Trading Nation
Futures Now
Retire Well
The Pulse @ 1 Market
The Bottom Line
CNBC Events
Cambridge Cyber Summit
Davos
Delivering Alpha
eMerge Americas
iCONIC Tour
Net/Net
Sohn Conference
Follow CNBC
EDITION
Register
Log In
Profile
Email Preferences
PRO
Sign Out
Pro
View All
News & Analysis
Video
PRO Talks
PRO Uncut
Kensho Stats
Take a Tour
Subscribe
LIVE TV
Watch CNBC TV
Watch CNBC Pro
Watchlist
X
×
×
×
×
To view this site, you need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser, and either the Flash Plugin or an HTML5-Video enabled browser. Download
the latest Flash player
and try again.
Baseball ratings hit a home run ahead of final World Series game
3 Hours Ago
Chris Russo, MLB Network host, discusses MLB's ratings surge ahead of game 7 of the World Series.
Watch CNBC Live TV
SHARES
You May Like
‹
›
Top Video
‹
03:10
03:10 |
2 Hrs Ago
Here's what to watch ahead of Tesla earnings, according to this auto analyst
04:02
04:02 |
3 Hrs Ago
Trump: Starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program
02:55
02:55 |
2 Hrs Ago
MLB Network host Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo: Fans don't want to deal with NFL anthem controversy
01:44
01:44 |
5 Hrs Ago
Facebook hits all-time high ahead of Q3 earnings report
01:34
01:34 |
5 Hrs Ago
Disney issues ultimatum to theaters for new 'Star Wars'
10:27
10:27 |
8 Hrs Ago
Watch CNBC's full interview with Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
01:53
01:53 |
7 Hrs Ago
Cramer: GOP haven't thought tax plan through
02:23
02:23 |
10 Hrs Ago
Terror attack kills eight in New York City. Here's what we know
01:05
01:05 |
7 Hrs Ago
NYSE, Nasdaq observe moment of silence for victims of New York City terror attack
03:23
03:23 |
8 Hrs Ago
Bill Ackman: ADP is not as efficient as it should be
02:39
02:39 |
9 Hrs Ago
LinkedIn's editor-in-chief unveils top start-up jobs
01:21
01:21 |
10 Hrs Ago
Stock futures higher on first trading day of November
00:45
00:45 |
23 Hrs Ago
US intelligence officials are treating Manhattan incident as terror attack
01:33
01:33 |
23 Hrs Ago
Eight dead, 15 injured at lower Manhattan incident
01:04
01:04 |
21 Hrs Ago
Cramer Remix: How Under Armour could turn around
02:45
02:45 |
23 Hrs Ago
General Electric's dark October: 4 trades
01:58
01:58 |
23 Hrs Ago
Here's what Powell and Taylor each mean for the market
01:03
01:03 |
23 Hrs Ago
Dow and S&P 500 notch 7th straight monthly gain as stocks close out strong October
02:31
02:31 |
3:01 PM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Social media execs face lawmakers on Capitol Hill
02:28
02:28 |
6:00 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Watch CNBC's first hands-on look at Apple's new iPhone X
01:41
01:41 |
2:22 PM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling will not run for re-election in 2018
00:38
00:38 |
1:44 PM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Netflix suspends production on 'House of Cards' sixth season
01:53
01:53 |
12:10 PM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Trump on tax reform: Democrats want to raise taxes and create obstruction
02:39
02:39 |
12:00 PM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Under Armour posts first ever decline in revenue
02:08
02:08 |
8:45 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Behind the scenes at Waymo's top-secret testing site
01:45
01:45 |
7:33 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Tech companies to testify about Russian-linked activity on Capitol Hill
01:11
01:11 |
6:00 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Stock futures higher on last trading day of October
01:28
01:28 |
4:13 PM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
More than $75M flowed through Manafort's accounts
01:08
01:08 |
6:00 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Watch how your face unlocks the Apple iPhone X
01:33
01:33 |
6:00 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Here are the top 5 features of the new Apple iPhone X
›
Latest Video
‹
01:21
01:21 |
26 Mins Ago
Shake Shack beats on top and bottom lines
00:48
00:48 |
27 Mins Ago
GoPro gives weak Q4 guidance
01:03
01:03 |
33 Mins Ago
Qualcomm beats the Street
01:53
01:53 |
33 Mins Ago
Facebook beats on top and bottom lines
00:58
00:58 |
40 Mins Ago
Closing Bell Ringer: November 1, 2017
02:14
02:14 |
41 Mins Ago
Stocks lose steam after hitting record intraday highs
01:25
01:25 |
1 Hr Ago
Trump will ask Congress to end green card lottery program
00:46
00:46 |
1 Hr Ago
Papa John's slams NFL leadership for lackluster pizza sales
00:49
00:49 |
40 Mins Ago
Commodities tomorrow: US oil production back to pre-hurricane levels
01:23
01:23 |
50 Mins Ago
Trump could call tax bill 'Cut, Cut, Cut bill'
01:05
01:05 |
53 Mins Ago
Amazon creates crypto-related web domains: Records
02:29
02:29 |
1 Hr Ago
Facebook: We are disrupting fake news' financial incentives
02:39
02:39 |
1 Hr Ago
100 days to the Winter Olympic Games
04:04
04:04 |
1 Hr Ago
Morgan Stanley: Tax reform may derail the rally
00:16
00:16 |
2 Hrs Ago
Facebook and Amazon ahead of earnings call
06:29
06:29 |
1 Hr Ago
Closing Bell Exchange: Stocks lose steam after hitting record intraday highs
02:30
02:30 |
1 Hr Ago
Trading Nation: Hot stock cooling off
03:12
03:12 |
1 Hr Ago
What's affecting the casual dining sector: Analyst
01:40
01:40 |
2 Hrs Ago
Mark Mahaney: What to expect from Facebook earnings
04:45
04:45 |
2 Hrs Ago
RBC Capital's Mark Mahaney on what to expect from Facebook's earnings report
06:22
06:22 |
2 Hrs Ago
Bond investor Bill Gross on how the stock market is already 'anticipating' tax cuts
01:12
01:12 |
2 Hrs Ago
News Update - Afternoon
03:19
03:19 |
2 Hrs Ago
Janus' Bill Gross: Here's what the flattening yield curve means for the economy
03:10
03:10 |
2 Hrs Ago
Here's what to watch ahead of Tesla earnings, according to this auto analyst
00:51
00:51 |
3 Hrs Ago
Weekly mortgage applications fall 2.6%
00:44
00:44 |
3 Hrs Ago
Oil prices pare gains as US crude stockpiles drop
05:11
05:11 |
2 Hrs Ago
Measured Fed decision signals December hike likely
01:25
01:25 |
2 Hrs Ago
Fed leaves rates unchanged
02:55
02:55 |
2 Hrs Ago
MLB Network host Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo: Fans don't want to deal with NFL anthem controversy
00:51
00:51 |
5 Hrs Ago
This extreme climate clothing founder has a pretty serious patent problem
›
CEO Interviews
‹
05:12
05:12 |
5 Hrs Ago
Former AOL CEO Steve Case: Tech giants likely face mix of self-regulation and legislation
04:06
04:06 |
6 Hrs Ago
Chegg CEO: Big tech knows this is an issue and they want to solve it
00:30
00:30 |
9 Hrs Ago
Southern Company CEO: I'm bullish on the prospects for tax reform
02:15
02:15 |
9 Hrs Ago
Southern Company CEO: US economy looks 'sloppy' but tax reform could provide opportunity
05:55
05:55 |
11:24 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Watch CNBC's full interview with Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush
03:14
03:14 |
10:17 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Mondelez CEO Irene Rosenfeld: Our snacking categories are correlated with GDP
06:44
06:44 |
8:13 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
WPP CEO: Seeing intense pressure in packaged goods area
02:52
02:52 |
6:50 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Standard Hotels CEO breaks down the battle of last-minute hotel booking apps
03:36
03:36 |
10:20 AM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
DHL Express CEO: Consumers want choice between cost and convenience
03:53
03:53 |
10:21 AM ET Fri, 27 Oct 2017
Expedia CEO responds to stock decline after earnings miss
04:33
04:33 |
3:20 PM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Dunkin' CEO Nigel Travis on streamlining menu
01:59
01:59 |
12:27 PM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan: No central bank is going to unwind and hurt the economy
03:04
03:04 |
10:37 AM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
CME Group CEO: Tax reform would allow us to reinvest in our business
16:54
16:54 |
7:15 AM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Comcast CEO: We had a very strong third quarter
02:27
02:27 |
12:00 PM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Leon Cooperman: Market is not cheap but not expensive
03:40
03:40 |
6:50 AM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Southwest Airlines CEO: We had a solid third quarter despite hurricanes
12:34
12:34 |
4:17 PM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Full interview with Mark Parker
02:36
02:36 |
4:09 PM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Nike CEO Mark Parker: Incredibly critical we serve the consumer at a higher level
08:22
08:22 |
7:19 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Watch CNBC's full interview with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
01:35
01:35 |
11:31 AM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Softbank CEO Masa Son: Robots will become smarter than us
03:11
03:11 |
11:23 AM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Akamai Technologies CEO on improving cloud security
07:53
07:53 |
11:21 AM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Hudson's Bay chairman on selling Lord & Taylor Building to WeWork
03:02
03:02 |
4:31 PM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Millennial-aged retail account clients up 35%: TD Ameritrade CEO
03:14
03:14 |
1:47 PM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Shares of Polaris rise on strong earnings beat
02:30
02:30 |
7:59 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Blackstone CEO: Current tax rate puts US at 'disadvantage'
03:00
03:00 |
7:17 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
BlackRock CEO: There's very little tax reform 'baked in' markets
04:08
04:08 |
7:15 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
BlackRock CEO: Investors have a lot of money to put to work
02:05
02:05 |
7:07 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Eli Lilly raises adjusted full-year outlook: CEO
03:02
03:02 |
7:11 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Eli Lilly CEO: Time for 'real conversation' on out-of-pocket drug costs
04:09
04:09 |
9:10 AM ET Mon, 23 Oct 2017
Cisco CEO: Cyber threat moving at rapid pace
›
Must Watch Videos
‹
00:54
00:54 |
9:15 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
New York City's 'Jenga building' is one of the most unique skyscrapers in Manhattan
01:16
01:16 |
10:10 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
How Steve Jobs transformed Apple according to one of Apple's early employees
01:02
01:02 |
12:47 PM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Ex-NFL player and actor Nnamdi Asomugha still drives the 20-year-old car he took to prom
01:33
01:33 |
6:00 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Here are the top 5 features of the new Apple iPhone X
01:26
01:26 |
10:21 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
'Shark Tank’s' Kevin O’Leary was fired from his first job — here’s how it’s motivated him
01:30
01:30 |
9:30 AM ET Tue, 31 Oct 2017
These luxury hotels have an extra perk—legend has it they're haunted
04:01
04:01 |
7:00 AM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
Power boat thieves target expensive engines
01:41
01:41 |
7:45 AM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
Couples and money
01:16
01:16 |
10:21 AM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
The plan for Bill and Melinda Gates' $1.7 billion investment in America's public education system
00:42
00:42 |
3:15 PM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
The bitcoin craze has officially hit college campuses
01:07
01:07 |
9:25 AM ET Mon, 30 Oct 2017
3 strategies for success from the NFL's first female coach Jen Welter
06:23
06:23 |
10:38 AM ET Fri, 27 Oct 2017
Bitcoin’s origin story remains shrouded in mystery. Here's why it matters
01:16
01:16 |
4:39 PM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
CNBC did an entire interview with this humanoid robot
00:33
00:33 |
1:00 PM ET Fri, 27 Oct 2017
If you bought 100 shares of Amazon when it went public, you'd be a millionaire today
00:53
00:53 |
9:20 AM ET Fri, 27 Oct 2017
Suze Orman: Rich people all do this one thing that makes them even richer
00:50
00:50 |
4:51 PM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
CNBC tried to hack Visa’s new FaceID authentication
01:14
01:14 |
11:43 AM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Tony Robbins reveals his 90-second secret to eliminating stress and anxiety
01:24
01:24 |
8:00 AM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Financial tips for freelancers
02:28
02:28 |
6:38 AM ET Thu, 26 Oct 2017
Meet the tattooist to the stars
01:17
01:17 |
12:01 PM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
California cannabis industry burned by wildfires
01:04
01:04 |
2:33 PM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
This $214 grilled cheese is the most expensive sandwich in the world
02:20
02:20 |
7:00 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
This former lingerie designer makes luxury candy art for a living
01:43
01:43 |
10:00 AM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
CNBC gains superhuman strength with this two-armed robot
01:05
01:05 |
9:23 AM ET Wed, 25 Oct 2017
Sleep in glass pods suspended 1,200 ft. up the side of mountain in Peru's Sacred Valley
00:53
00:53 |
8:59 AM ET Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Inside the $29 million Miami mansion where superstar Rihanna filmed a music video
01:35
01:35 |
1:30 PM ET Mon, 23 Oct 2017
This entrepreneurship professor has studied over 30,000 business pitches—here's what he's learned
01:39
01:39 |
8:01 PM ET Fri, 20 Oct 2017
Will Apple replace your family doctor?
05:14
05:14 |
11:08 AM ET Mon, 23 Oct 2017
The rise of Prosecco and why Champagne hasn't lost its sparkle
02:29
02:29 |
7:45 AM ET Mon, 23 Oct 2017
Unexpected ways to use a Roth IRA
04:04
04:04 |
11:07 AM ET Fri, 20 Oct 2017
The business behind the world’s cheapest one-star Michelin meal
›